How gas prices have changed in Clarksville in the last week

Related
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
WSMV
Family displaced after house fire in Williamson County
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple stations in Williamson County responded to a house on fire Thanksgiving night. Williamson County Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the Grove neighborhood on Thursday night and found heavy smoke coming from an outdoor fireplace behind the home. The fire had spread to the rear of the home and extended into the second-floor attic.
WSMV
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
wkdzradio.com
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
radionwtn.com
Do You Know Who This Furniture Belongs To?
Stewart County, Tenn.–If you recognize this furniture and know who it belongs to Stewart County Crime Tips is offering a $150.00 reward for information on who it belongs to that leads to arrest or citation. This furniture was dumped on the side of Onion Hill Road. Sheriff Frankie Gray...
WKRN
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
Suspect sought for pepper spraying, assaulting men at car wash
Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted victims in a car wash bay Sunday, Nov. 13 on Gallatin Pike.
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Three charged with drug trafficking in Oak Grove
One woman and two men are facing drug charges after police reportedly went to an Oak Grove home to deliver an arrest warrant Saturday morning.
fox17.com
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
Nashville DA Glenn Funk rejects $354,000 in state money for DUI prosecutions
But while police are redoubling their efforts to arrest and charge impaired drivers, Nashville DA Glenn Funk appears to be taking a different approach.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 1