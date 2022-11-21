How gas prices have changed in Knoxville in the last week

Penny
07-30
Keep putting more ethanol in that gas supply, lowering the octane, Biden & Co…
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
thebig1063.com
Large Fire at Cedar Grove Marina in New Tazewell, Tennessee
UPDATE - A short time before 9pm firefighters reported that the blaze was under control, but that they were staying on scene to take care of hot spots and flare ups. An investigation will be underway as to the cause of the fire. A Facebook post from the Marina states:...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
A man was found shot dead on McConnell Street Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect to be a...
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD. Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
Were deputies shunned at McAlister’s or was it a misunderstanding?
An encounter between a teen cashier and 3 Knox County deputies is gaining attention after the deputies say she refused to serve them. Her family member was killed by police at Austin-East High School in 2019.
FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
FBI agents at West Knox County home amid IRS investigation
FBI agents were seen at a home in Farragut Tuesday. One person has reportedly died after agents found them with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a deadly crash that took place in McCreary County. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on Saturday, on US 27 North, near KY-3253. According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell is said to have been walking along US 27 when he was...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
crossvillenews1st.com
ONE DEAD, TRAFFIC BACKED UP ON I-40 ROANE CO AFTER FIERY BIG RIG CRASH
One person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Fire Crews came to battle the blaze with Kingston Fire, first on the scene , then Hazmat Crews , Midtown fire ,and also fire apparatus from Loudon County. The tractor trailer went down between both East and Westbound overpass Bridges at Buttermilk Road ,caught fire trapping One driver inside and unfortunately he perished in the .One other driver was taken to the hospital . Eastbound I-40 has been shut down much of the day as well as Buttermilk road west due to the crash scene being investigated.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 4