How gas prices have changed in Knoxville in the last week

One person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Fire Crews came to battle the blaze with Kingston Fire, first on the scene , then Hazmat Crews , Midtown fire ,and also fire apparatus from Loudon County. The tractor trailer went down between both East and Westbound overpass Bridges at Buttermilk Road ,caught fire trapping One driver inside and unfortunately he perished in the .One other driver was taken to the hospital . Eastbound I-40 has been shut down much of the day as well as Buttermilk road west due to the crash scene being investigated.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO