ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown was Celtics' spark in Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Matt Geagan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQOUA_0fzNh5vP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTb55_0fzNh5vP00
Steve Burton, Cedric Maxwell break down Celtics' comeback win over Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals 01:38

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum didn't have his shot in Game 1, and settled for being a facilitator in Boston's comeback win over the Warriors. So someone needed to step up and make shots for the Celtics on Thursday night.

That someone was... well it was a little bit of everyone in the fourth quarter. Al Horford, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart all hit big shots down the stretch for the Celtics as they erased a 12-point deficit and took Game 1 from the Warriors, 120-108, in rather stunning fashion.

While it was that trio leading the Celtics to their eventual victory, as Boston outscored Golden State 40-16 in the fourth, the Celtics wouldn't have had that opportunity had it not been for Jaylen Brown taking over to start the final quarter. Brown scored 10 of the Celtics' first 14 points in the frame, and assisted on Boston's other two baskets in that stretch.

"He had a great start to the fourth quarter," head coach Ime Udoka said of his swingman. "With JT struggling a little bit, we went to him more. He was extremely aggressive getting downhill. Got the bigs switching on him and got the shots that he wanted."

Whether it was by way of a step back, a drive to the hoop, or a deadeye three, Brown dominated the Warriors for four-plus minutes to start the quarter. When the Warriors defense started to focus on him, Brown created for others, dishing out five assists in the frame. His dime to Derrick White for a three with 5:40 to play tied the game at 103-103, and the Celtics took the lead for good on their next possession.

It was sheer dominance by Brown in the fourth, which was a welcome sight after he scored just three points total in the fourth quarters of Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat. But overall, Brown has been downright lethal in the fourth quarter during the playoffs.

He was 4-for-6 in the fourth on Thursday night, and is now shooting 66.7 percent for the quarter this postseason. He's making 65 percent of his threes in the frame. He also leads all players with 130 fourth-quarter points.

Brown was 6-for-17 heading into the fourth in Game 1, but that didn't deter him from staying aggressive with his shot. And when things opened up for Brown, they started to open up for everyone. White's three from Brown was the start of Boston's commanding 17-0 run to pilfer a Game 1 win away from the Warriors.

"I give credit to every guy in that locker room from top to bottom. We got a great, resilient group," Brown said after the win. "The chain is only as strong at its weakest link. Everybody comes to work every single day, not just players, but coaching staff, medical staff, weight training, everybody. It's an all-around collective effort every single night and everybody did their job."

The Celtics can survive Tatum scoring only a dozen points if Brown is going to go off like he did in Game 1. And with all the attention that Tatum received from the Golden State defense throughout the opening contest, Boston is going to need Brown and others to step up big the rest of the way.

Boston isn't expecting another off night like Game 1 from its superstar player. But if it happens, Brown and everyone else will be ready to pick up the slack. That is what it has been all about for the Celtics this season, and that won't stop on the biggest stage of the game.

"We win as a team. I know the media likes to push the narrative between certain players, but it's a team game," said Brown. "The best team is going to win, not the best individual player. We just got to keep playing as a team and we'll be all right."

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Maxwell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Steve Burton
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Grant Hill Agrees With Richard Jefferson That The NBA Regular Shouldn't Be Shortened: "Instead Of Doing A Marathon In A Day We Are Going To Do It In 25 Says Because It's Too Hard?"

One of the things that has been discussed extensively during this NBA season is the possibility of shortening the regular season but cutting down on the number of NBA games. The current regular season is 82 games, and it has been so since the 1967-68 season, before which it used to be 80 games before the playoffs began.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Finals#Warriors#Golden State
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Game 2 Announcers Decision

Once again there will be no Mike Breen for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ESPN. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "On the call for Game 2 ... Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy & Mark Jackson, [with] Breen scheduled to return for Game 3 in Boston."
NBA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 2 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- As expected, Robert Williams is ready to roll with the Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Boston center has been upgraded to "available" for Sunday night's game.Williams was the only player on Boston's injury report on Saturday, listed as questionable with left knee soreness. He's been dealing with knee soreness since returning from meniscus surgery in the first round, but has played in seven of Boston's last eight games.That includes Boston's Game 1 win over the Warriors on Thursday night, when Williams scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots over his 24...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time.The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season.Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on top of his game.At 36, Bergeron led the league with 991 faceoff wins and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox finally get back above .500

BOSTON -- In a season where baby steps have been sorely needed, the Boston Red Sox have made one.They're finally back above .500.Thanks to a complete game shutout from Michael Wacha and an early RBI single from Christian Vazquez, the Red Sox eked out a 1-0 win on Monday night in Anaheim against a struggling Angels team. In doing so, the Red Sox won their fifth straight game to improve to 28-27 on the year.It's the first time that they're above .500 since they were 6-5 on April 19.They dipped as low as nine games under .500 -- both on...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron recovering from offseason elbow surgery

BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron is among the many Bruins players to undergo surgery this offseason. The Bruins captain revealed Sunday that he had to go under the knife to repair a tendon in his left elbow.Bergeron underwent the surgery this past Tuesday, and said that it will take him 10 to 12 weeks to recover."It's something I dealt with for probably the last two years, a little less maybe," Bergeron said. "I spoke to the doctors and at some point I had to get it fixed."The procedure shouldn't impact next season -- if there is a next season for Bergeron."It...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy