Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and east central Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian. In east central Oklahoma, Sequoyah. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are expected to move across east central Oklahoma into west central Arkansas through the morning. Heavy rainfall associated with the storms may cause flooding and flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO