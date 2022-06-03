Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

Image via the Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.

“I first introduced this plan four months ago,” said Gov. Wolf. “A lot has changed since then, from inflation to price increases to a war in Ukraine. Pennsylvanians need our support even more today than they did in February. Under my plan, Pennsylvania households earning $80,000 or less will get up to $2,000, and they can use the money for whatever they need.

“This plan will help Pennsylvanians get back on their feet right now – but I also want to look ahead, to the long-term solutions that will help keep Pennsylvanians on the path to prosperity. That’s why I support raising the minimum wage for all Pennsylvanians.”

In Gov. Wolf’s proposed PA Opportunity Program, $500 million in ARPA dollars would provide direct payments of up to $2,000 for Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less.

Gov. Wolf also renewed his call for Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to raise the minimum wage for all Pennsylvanians. His plan proposes raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by July 1, 2022, with a pathway to $15 per hour by 2028. The plan will help workers and families whose pay has stayed flat while costs have increased dramatically.

“The price increases we’re seeing right now are especially painful because wages haven’t kept up with the rising cost of living for many years,” said Gov. Wolf. “This reality of unchanging wages and rising living costs has stretched the resources of working Pennsylvanians and their families to the limit and, with the recent dramatic price increases, beyond it. By sending ARPA dollars to Pennsylvanians and raising wages, we can help Pennsylvanians recovering from the pandemic get back on their feet and take the pressure of higher prices off of our commonwealth’s families.”