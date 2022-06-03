ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VISTA.Today

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLWmS_0fzNgXqX00
Image via the Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.

“I first introduced this plan four months ago,” said Gov. Wolf. “A lot has changed since then, from inflation to price increases to a war in Ukraine. Pennsylvanians need our support even more today than they did in February. Under my plan, Pennsylvania households earning $80,000 or less will get up to $2,000, and they can use the money for whatever they need.

“This plan will help Pennsylvanians get back on their feet right now – but I also want to look ahead, to the long-term solutions that will help keep Pennsylvanians on the path to prosperity. That’s why I support raising the minimum wage for all Pennsylvanians.”

In Gov. Wolf’s proposed PA Opportunity Program, $500 million in ARPA dollars would provide direct payments of up to $2,000 for Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less.

Gov. Wolf also renewed his call for Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to raise the minimum wage for all Pennsylvanians. His plan proposes raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by July 1, 2022, with a pathway to $15 per hour by 2028. The plan will help workers and families whose pay has stayed flat while costs have increased dramatically.

“The price increases we’re seeing right now are especially painful because wages haven’t kept up with the rising cost of living for many years,” said Gov. Wolf. “This reality of unchanging wages and rising living costs has stretched the resources of working Pennsylvanians and their families to the limit and, with the recent dramatic price increases, beyond it. By sending ARPA dollars to Pennsylvanians and raising wages, we can help Pennsylvanians recovering from the pandemic get back on their feet and take the pressure of higher prices off of our commonwealth’s families.”

Comments / 369

Peter Ambrose
4d ago

heres a novel idea , how about extending that amount to the middle class who for pay about everything in this state , namely most of the local and county taxes . and a huge proportion of big ticket items.

Reply(41)
54
Analyzer
4d ago

Mr. Generous Wolf, I am going to the service station to buy a tank of gas that used to be around ,$60.00.... Can you send me a check for $125.00 so I can fill up today....?

Reply(9)
20
john wade
4d ago

To all of you people who don’t want or need these check I will gladly take it it’s my tax money That I worked hard for

Reply(6)
61
Related
FOX8 News

Pennsylvania governor urges action on $2K payments to families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
News 4 Buffalo

Push to eliminate dark money from Pennsylvania politics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lawmakers and advocates gathered at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg to discuss a new report on money in Pennsylvania politics. “For Our Freedom,” a group pushing “to put the power back in the hands of America’s patriots” released a report on the impact of big, untraceable money on policymaking in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pennsylvanians#General Assembly#Pa Opportunity Program#Arpa
NorthcentralPA.com

An obscure state law could blunt the impact of up to $1 billion in federal funding for Pennsylvania’s broadband expansion

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. An obscure provision tucked into Pennsylvania law nearly two decades ago could complicate the state’s access to a massive influx of federal funding to expand broadband by creating roadblocks for local governments seeking to build their own networks. Access to high-speed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Senate Republicans in Pennsylvania revive election bill over 2020 complaints

The commonwealth, like other battleground states where Trump lost, is still roiled by Trump's baseless claims that 2020's presidential election was stolen from him. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate approved a bill Monday that orders a number of changes to state laws over partisan election observers in polling places and election offices, a throwback to complaints in 2020 by former President Donald Trump that the Democratic bastion of Philadelphia needed to be watched closely for election fraud.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bill will force up water rates, public water utilities claims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation criticized by opponents as a vehicle for-profit water companies to take over municipal water authorities in Pennsylvania by imposing expensive regulations on them passed the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Opponents also warned that the bill will precipitate ratepayer increases when water authorities must...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania EMS agencies call for more government support

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania legislators and EMS providers met at the State Capitol to discuss the need for increased funding and overall reform from the government on Monday. Staffing concerns have worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to longer response times, workforce shortages, low reimbursements, and little...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling payments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts. Customers who want to pay via cash can select the “pay” option when accessing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Will Provide Food Assistance To Children Throughout Summer

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) released a list of summer food assistance programs and summer options available for students, seniors, and caretakers. According to Feeding America, 383,500 children, or 14.6% of children in Pennsylvania, face food shortages. The situation often becomes more difficult while students who participate in free or discounted lunch programs are away from school. Pennsylvania offers several programs to assist students during the summer months.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pa. to start citing unlicensed recovery houses this week

HARRISBURG, PA – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs visits Pennsylvania’s first licensed recovery house, stressing the importance of becoming licensed, in Tobyhanna, PA on June 2, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Services photo). Starting June 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will have the authority...
TOBYHANNA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy