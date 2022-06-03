ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: The Amazing Spider-Man #3

 4 days ago
I know that this is just #3, but did you notice that it’s LGY #897? That means something big is RIGHT...

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars #24

COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA, former protégé of GRAND MOFF WILHUFF TARKIN, has used good ways and savage brutality to almost eradicate the Rebel fleet. Now she and her closing goal, GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, will hunt one another throughout a wild planet…to the bitter finish. Star Wars #24. Writer:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: Disney+ ‘Ms. Marvel’ action figure revealed

On Wednesday, Marvel Legends revealed yet another member of its What If…? Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure wave. This time it’s Ms. Marvel, whose new Disney+ series premieres Wednesday, June 8. As you can see, this version of Kamal Khan looks very close to her comic counterpart. The show version...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime #5: The Flash

Impulse and XS burst onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it’s too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart’s classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman #124

In the aftermath of the Shadow War, Batman has returned to Gotham! But when he hears word of strange developments in Badhnisia, he’s forced to question…has Abyss returned? Or has a new hero been born in the dark? And in the backup, Poison Ivy uncovers the troubling ramifications of the Gardener and Harley Quinn’s actions during Fear State in this prologue to Poison Ivy drawn by Dani and written by Poison Ivy series writer G. Willow Wilson.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Monkey Prince #5

Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy travel to Atlantis, where they believe a shard of Monkey King’s powerful jingu bang staff has fallen underwater…and if they can find it, Monkey Prince should be able to wield it…at least they think! Take a journey to the waters with them, down to the Chinatown district of Atlantis where all the Chinese sea dragons thrive!
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1

Nubia may be queen, but not all Amazons call Themyscira home, which prompts the new monarch to leave Themyscira for the first time in decades to serve her people in a way Hippolyta never had the opportunity to. Now, as she embarks on her tour through Man’s World to show...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Poison Ivy #1

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn’t ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity. Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy’s life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman: Andromeda #1

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren’t the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #7

With three kingdoms on the brink of war, Batman is in hiding, recovering from an attack and a shocking betrayal. But Batman finds he’s not the only unfortunate soul to be taken in by his surprise rescuers—strange, magical youngsters have been given sanctuary alongside the bastard prince, Bruce Wayne. Will these teen outcasts change everything Batman believes in? Or will they perish at the hands of a demon?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: DC Pride 2022 #1

SUPER PRIDE / CONFESSIONS / SPECIAL DELIVERY / ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? / A WORLD KEPT JUST FOR ME / THE GUMSHOE IN GREEN / THINK OF ME / PUBLIC DISPLAY OF THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM / THE HUNT / BAT’S IN THE CRADLE / UP AT BAT / FINDING BATMAN.
SOCIETY
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #2

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas’s world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Skybound Preview: Everyday Hero Machine Boy

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Machine Boy! When Machine Boy falls from the sky into the domed city of Mega 416, he leaves a wake of destruction in his path… until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he is fighting giant bugs in the school’s basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League #75 Special Edition

Justice League #75, the fateful Death of the Justice League story written by Joshua Williamson and artist Rafa Sandoval, will receive a Second Printing with an on-sale date of June 7—the week before Dark Crisis #1, the start of the blockbuster event directly following Justice League #75!. Justice League...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Lastman’ remastered Book 2 coming March 2023

Skybound has announced the second installment of the Lastman series is coming in March 2023 which contains volumes 3 and 4 of the French series. From the creative team of Balak, Michaël Sanlaville, and Bastien Vivès, this is the second Book launched in English. “Picking up right where...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

AfterShock First Look: Last Line #1

Sally Hazzard just had the worst day of her life: While on a usual shift as a driver for the tube, the unthinkable happened when a man is pushed in front of her train and killed. But…there’s something strange here. Sally swears the man was pushed but her supervisors, witnesses...
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

