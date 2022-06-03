ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day

By Christina Randall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friday, June 3, is National Donut Day and many stores are celebrating the day by offering customers free or discounted donuts.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Dunkin’ is offering Springfield residents a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink. Krispy Kreme announced it will offer three donut-day deals. Customers can receive any donut free or purchase an original glazed dozen for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 mini-donuts.

Customers will also be able to purchase a Krispy Kreme hat for 50% off.

Other local donut stores will also likely be having a deal for National Donut Day. People should check on their favorite donut shop to see what deals they have in store.

