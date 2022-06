The body of a University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake was found Monday night, five days after he was reported missing, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Abdurahamaan "Abdi" Ali, 21, was reported missing June 1. He was last seen in a photo posted around 6:20 a.m. outside Ferguson Hall on the West Bank campus of the University of Minnesota.

