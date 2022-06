00:45 - Detective Jeff Larson from Moorhead's DEA Task Force talks with Bonnie and Friends about the latest fentanyl drug busts in the Moorhead area. If you suspect any drug activity in your area please submit a tip to the Moorhead Police online using their online tip line or call them at 218-299-5120. You can also submit a tip to the DEA using their tip line as well.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO