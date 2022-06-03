ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Ozark’ Dominates Streaming Charts: See Staggering Number of Minutes Watched

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLKQp_0fzNee9A00

The climactic ending to “Ozark” proved nothing short of dramatic. But, beyond the nail-biting plotlines, the show has absolutely dominated the ratings. According to Nielson, the final season skyrocketed the crime series to the number one spot on its weekly streaming chart for May 2 to 8.

Fans of the show spent more than 3.3 billion minutes streaming. The Jason Bateman-backed Netflix series made up 40% of the week’s Top 10. The second half of the latest and last season debuted on April 29.

According to Nielsen, the average age of an “Ozark” viewer sits right around 50, and the fans remain evenly split between men and women. However, even if you’re not a fan, you can’t help but see the show continue to make headlines. Throughout its gripping four seasons, it’s become one of the best originals in Netflix’s history.

In addition to “Ozark,” another top performer for the streaming platform is “Grace and Frankie.” Though it’s a stark difference in plot compared to “Ozark,” it’s still done remarkably well. Its final 12 seasons recently went online, resulting in a 26% gain for the week. The series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin has fans that are 77% female. It finished in second place behind “Ozark” with 880 million minutes of streaming.

On the competing platform, Disney+, Marvel’s new series “Moon Knight” raked in 715 million minutes of viewing, claiming third place. In addition, Amazon Prime Video’s original series “Outer Range,” starring Josh Brolin, claimed its spot in the Top 10. It holds the ninth spot at 425 million minutes of viewing.

Jason Bateman might not be ready to officially close the door on ‘Ozark’

It’s also crucial to know that Nielsen measures the views through a TV screen, meaning if you stream on your phone, it doesn’t count. It also looks at the data for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

As for “Ozark,” we’re still obsessed with the Byrde family’s life of crime. As you’ll remember, Jason Bateman starred in all four seasons as Marty Byrde, a mild-mannered man who got caught up in a Mexican drug cartel and had to uproot his entire family.

Off-camera, fans and critics offered the actor and director high praise for his performance. Bateman has even made it clear that he’d love to make more of the show in the future if the opportunity presented itself.

“Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you’d love to return to it,” Bateman said in an interview with Variety. “It’s hard to maintain something that is really pleasurable all the time. And we had that with Ozark. So I’d do it again in a second, because what we had just doesn’t happen often.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Jason Bateman
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Linda Lawson, ‘Bonanza’ Actress, Dead at 86

Linda Lawson, a singer and an actress who appeared in Bonanza as well as Night Tide, is dead at 86 years old. She died from natural causes on May 18 at the Motion Picture and Television Retirement Home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lawson would find herself performing later in life at The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. She’d also reportedly open for performers like Frank Sinatra and Lena Horne who played in the bigger spaces.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozark#Grace And Frankie#Marvel#Amazon Prime Video
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jim Seals, of 1970s Rock Duo Seals and Crofts, Dead at 80

Jim Seals, who was part of the music group Seals and Crofts, reportedly passed away at the age of 80 on Monday (June 6th). The musician is known for the 1970 hits “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.”. According to Variety, John Ford Coley, of another duo named...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Catches Up With Costars and Jimmy Kimmel at Netflix Panel

“Ozark” star Julia Garner caught up with her fellow costars and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel during Netflix’s FYSEE event. FYSEE is a Netflix exhibition designed to showcase their top shows during the Emmys voting season. Nominations will be announced on July 12, but before then, potential voters can interact with the cast of various shows through panels, Q&As, and performances.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’: Ben Napier Posts Moving Reaction to Wife Erin’s Major Achievement

“Home Town” star Ben Napier couldn’t be prouder of his wife, Erin Napier, who became a New York Times best-selling author this week. Ben and Erin used to run the HGTV renovation show “Home Town” before switching gears. Erin recently teamed up with illustrator Adam Trest to write a children’s book called “The Lantern House,” which debuted on May 24. Earlier this week, Erin received the good news that “The Lantern House” officially made it on the NYT Bestsellers list. And Ben couldn’t be prouder.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Johnny Depp, Amber Heard After Trial: ‘Move on With Life’

For weeks, the world had its eyes locked on Hollywood icons and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as they battled out their differences in a broadcast defamation trial. Now, just days ago, the jury reached a settlement, naming Heard, for the most part, the aggressor in their marriage, awarding Depp a total of $15 million in damages while the actress saw just $2 million in compensation. Now, with the public waiting to see what comes following the decision, British TV personality Sharon Osbourne is calling out both stars, begging them to “move on with life.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Rockford Files’: How James Garner Buying Two Semi-Trucks Completely ‘Changed the Production’

James Garner played private investigator Jim Rockford in the 1970s classic TV series The Rockford Files but he also watched over it. Garner, who also appeared in movies like The Americanization of Emily and Support Your Local Gunfighter, knew how things worked on sets. With his vast experiences, one way Garner watched out for things on his show was from a production aspect.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

470K+
Followers
51K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy