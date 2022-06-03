Body found in Sacramento River of missing Arizona man, sheriffs say

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On May 29, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office began their search for a missing Arizona man along the Sacramento River and after resuming their search on Thursday the body of Damon Evans, 19, of Casa Grande, Arizona was located, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, the body was located in the Sacramento River east of Levee Park and about 20 feet from the shoreline, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the body was located in the same area that the cadaver K9 from Woof Search Cal OES alerted searchers.

