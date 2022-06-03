Body found in Sacramento River of missing Arizona man, sheriffs say
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On May 29, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office began their search for a missing Arizona man along the Sacramento River and after resuming their search on Thursday the body of Damon Evans, 19, of Casa Grande, Arizona was located, according to the sheriff’s office.Swimmer missing in Sacramento River from Arizona
At 1 p.m. on Thursday, the body was located in the Sacramento River east of Levee Park and about 20 feet from the shoreline, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said the body was located in the same area that the cadaver K9 from Woof Search Cal OES alerted searchers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 1