Jefferson Police Report June 2, 2022

A Laurens man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident this past Friday evening. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Department, deputies were alerted of a disturbance near Emmetsburg. The suspect, 38-year-old Thomas Moore of Laurens, was apparently upset, as he wanted to stop at a convenience store to purchase more alcohol, and Moore allegedly threw some alcohol and a container at the driver of the vehicle, who pulled over. Authorities say Moore then got out of the vehicle and allegedly tried to assault the female driver. Moore allegedly choked his 12-year-old son, who had gotten out of the vehicle to try to stop his father. The driver got out of the vehicle and managed to separate Moore from his son. The 12-year-old and his 13-year-old brother ran from the scene and called 911 on a cell phone. Upon arriving, deputies found Moore in a ditch on top of a woman choking her. Moore was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault impeding air flow and child endangerment.

17 HOURS AGO