Jefferson Police Report June 2, 2022

9:12am: An officer took a report from a subject about a friend in Jefferson who is being abused by her husband. The friend advised that she is unable to come and report herself for safety reasons. The officer arranged to meet with the reported victim in a safe environment at a...
5:26am: A deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle on Harding Street in Churdan. 6:23am: A deputy investigated a no contact order violation in the 1900 block of 130th Street. 7:55am: A deputy investigated a single vehicle accident on P Avenue near 305th Street. The driver was not located. The vehicle was towed from the scene. It did not appear that anybody was injured in the accident.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with a firearm today. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said no threats to public safety were made and the man was taken into custody without incident. More details will be made available when they become official.
A Laurens man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident this past Friday evening. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Department, deputies were alerted of a disturbance near Emmetsburg. The suspect, 38-year-old Thomas Moore of Laurens, was apparently upset, as he wanted to stop at a convenience store to purchase more alcohol, and Moore allegedly threw some alcohol and a container at the driver of the vehicle, who pulled over. Authorities say Moore then got out of the vehicle and allegedly tried to assault the female driver. Moore allegedly choked his 12-year-old son, who had gotten out of the vehicle to try to stop his father. The driver got out of the vehicle and managed to separate Moore from his son. The 12-year-old and his 13-year-old brother ran from the scene and called 911 on a cell phone. Upon arriving, deputies found Moore in a ditch on top of a woman choking her. Moore was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault impeding air flow and child endangerment.
Fort Dodge, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Duncombe on Sunday night which may have involved a police officer. Authorities reportedly determined that one vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the information developed during the investigation, Sergeant Bryce...
Sutherland, Iowa — A Cherokee woman was taken to the hospital as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Sutherland Sunday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred at about 2:15 Sunday afternoon, when a 1999 GMC Savana van was southbound in the 4200 mile of Taft Avenue. Deputies say the van’s driver, 60-year-old David Lee Nelson of Cherokee, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the van to run off the roadway to the right and strike a mailbox, before driving back across the roadway and entering the east ditch, where it struck a field drive before coming to rest in a field.
A police officer may have been involved in a hit-and-run accident near Duncombe Sunday night. It was determined that one vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the information developed during the investigation, Sergeant Bryce Presswood with the Fort Dodge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
A Perry man was recently sentenced to probation for two burglary incidents in Greene County. According to court documents, 29-year-old Anthony Booth pled guilty to a Class D Felony for third degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor for third degree criminal mischief. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn advocated for five years in prison for the felony conviction and two years for the misdemeanor conviction, both to be served concurrently. The defense attorney wanted probation and Judge Joseph McCarville suspended the prison sentences and placed Booth on three years of probation for each charge, to be served concurrently.
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Remsen woman was arrested Monday, May 30, on an O’Brien County warrant for fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Breanna Rae Konz stemmed from her selling a cellphone to a Sheldon resident online for $450 in late April and never delivering the item, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
An investigation into a local disturbance by Marshalltown Police has resulted in the arrest of a male subject on child endangerment charges. At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Marshalltown Police officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a residence located in the 1300 block of West Church Street.
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa police alleged a victim who was shot and killed was targeted. The Des Moines Police Department stated a 21-year-old victim was deliberately targeted in a shooting on Monday night near downtown Des Moines. It is the ninth homicide of the year in the city. Des Moines Police reported they […]
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens of an apparent phone scam which has been reported recently by a number of area residents. On Monday, the sheriff’s office reported that they had received multiple calls from residents reporting that phone scammers were using the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office telephone number (641) 754-6380.
(Taylor County) -- A Blockton man was arrested on a pair of counts Thursday. 37-year-old Kale Briner was taken into custody in the 200 block of 3rd Street in Athelstan. Briner was arrested for a Taylor County warrant for felon in possession of a firearm and eluding. He also had active warrants from Nodaway and Worth Counties in Missouri.
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 10 rounds were fired in what Des Moines police call a targeted shooting Monday night, which took the life of 21-year-old Des Moines resident Elizabeth Arzola. Arzola had been sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive.
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested 37-year-old Corey Smith of Elliott in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Elliott. They charged him with Failure to Appear on an original charge of possession of Methamphetamine-1st offense. Deputies transported Smith to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000...
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested three men following a fight at a city intersection. Police arrested 39-year-old Keith Andre Smith, 32-year-old Codey Thomas Thramer, and 64-year-old Robert Ernest McMartin, all from Red Oak, for fighting and arguing at Nuckols and Broadway. Officers transported the three men to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities set the bond at $300.00.
The primary election is taking place today and it’s important for Dallas County voters to be aware of where they should be heading to vote in Perry and Adel as well as throughout Dallas County. According to the Dallas County Auditor’s website, Perry 1 goes to the Mt. Olivet...
Aaron Weaver of Lake Mills was found in contempt on his conviction for “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Weaver was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail. Friday, June 3rd. West Hancock Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KHAM.
(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested following a disturbance Thursday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Andrea Pixler was charged with Trespass – Refuse to Vacate, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gesture. The Sheriff’s...
DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from WOI-TV's 5 p.m. broadcast on June 7. Des Moines police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Des Moines Police and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel were called to the 700...
