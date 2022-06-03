Pain at the pump: Gas costs nearly $10 a gallon at this California station
By KTVU staff
fox29.com
4 days ago
MENDOCINO, Calif. - Each week, the price of gas across the country – but especially in California – gets impossibly higher. Just before Memorial Day, the Chevron on Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park hit $7.25 a gallon. Then, this week, one Chevron in Los Angeles...
(Stacker) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California’s rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to $1.5 billion to buy “senior water rights” that allow farmers […]
Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
Southern California officials have started to install devices to limit the water flow to homes that are using too much. According to KABC, the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves communities in western Los Angeles like Calabasas and Agoura Hills, has installed four water flow restrictors since last Wednesday.
A county in Northern California has reinstated a mask mandate after hitting a high community level for COVID-19, and Los Angeles County could do the same by the end of the month. Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Oakland is located, issued a mask mandate Friday after...
Drivers in Burbank lined up early Sunday morning at a Costco Wholesale in search of lower gas prices. Prices at the pump climbed again for the ninth consecutive. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.35 as compared to Orange County which was $6.33. In Ventura County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.31 as compared to San Bernardino County, where it was $6.21, and in Riverside County, it stood at $6.20. Though prices in the Southland were high, Gas Buddy says the highest price for a gallon of gas nationwide was in the city of Mendocino, where a gallon of gas was at nearly $10.Experts say those looking to fill up should try to do so on Mondays which traditionally have the cheapest prices.
According to AAA, California’s average regular gas price is currently sitting at $6.297, the highest recorded average price ever. With summer coming up, the demand will be increased for travelers coming to the state, and it will hit local Californians hard.
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Numerous counties land on CDC COVID watch list amid spike in cases. More than a dozen counties in the Bay Area and surrounding area have been placed on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s watch list as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, KRON4 reports.
LOS ANGELES - Inflation isn’t just impacting gas prices as rent prices are soaring nationwide this summer. In March, the median rental cost was $1,800 a month, which is up from the $1,550 a year ago. Now, experts predict prices will go up even higher through the summer and could surpass $2,000 a month by August.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Last call at 4 a.m. could be coming to bars in several California cities under a new proposal by two Bay Area lawmakers. Senate Bill 930 - authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney - would allow seven pilot cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County’s gas prices continue to climb. The Automobile Club of Southern California says the current local average cost of a gallon of self-serve regular is an all-time high of $6.35. That’s three-cents higher than Saturday’s average and 20-cents more than last week’s price at the pump. The current price is also $2.11 greater than one year ago. The county’s average price of gasoline has gone up 26-cents the past 11 days. A Triple “A” spokesman says high demand for travel heading into the summer and ongoing concerns over global and local gas supplies will continue to put pressure on L.A.’s pump prices. The current national average price of a gallon of gas is $ 4.85.
CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
