MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) UPDATE JUNE 3, 2022, 1:08 p.m.-- CHP has released new details in a crash on State Route 183 that left a 74-year-old from Castroville dead Friday morning.

CHP said the driver of a 2013 Ford Edge was going northbound on State Route 183, north of San Jon Road and crossed over the broken yellow line onto the southbound lane for an unknown reason.

It crashed into a 2021 Lincoln Continental and caused the Ford to rotate toward the northbound lane, where the Ford crashed with a Farm Labor Bus.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 74-year-old from Castroville that was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford was a 47-year-old woman from Holtville; she was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, according to CHP.

The driver of the Farm Labor Bus was a 64-year-old resident of Salinas, and they did not sustain any injuries, said CHP.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash, said CHP.

State Route 183 is now open.

UPDATE JUNE 3, 2022, 7:00 a.m.-- State Route 183 is closed for about two miles north of Salinas from McFadden Road until about four miles south of the Junction of State Route 156 at Cooper Road, according to Caltrans.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

ORIGINAL STORY

At least one person is dead after an overnight crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened on Highway 183 going southbound, north of San Jon Road around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. The area was closed off to drivers in both directions in the early hours of the morning as units were on scene.

CHP confirms there was a big rig truck turned over on a field near the highway.

It is not known if anyone else was hurt after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.

The post CHP: One dead after overnight crash appeared first on KION546 .