LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person seriously injured in a Sunday night shooting in Central Lubbock, Sunday night has died of his injuries, according to Lubbock Police. Lubbock PD said 39-year-old Steven Colon was taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the 1700 block of 25th Street, near 25th & Avenue S. The call came in just before 8 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO