Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Farmhouse with Four-Apartment Bank Barn in Chester Springs

A beautiful stone farmhouse with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on 12-plus lush acres is available for sale in Chester Springs.

Walnut Ridge Farm boasts fenced pastures, rich woods, and a spring-fed pond that attracts a diversity of wildlife. It is surrounded by more than 1,500 acres of permanently protected lands.

The residence that dates back to the beginning of the 19th century features many original details, including handsome hardwood floors and built-ins throughout.

Many highlights include a charming country kitchen with a stone fireplace and abundant cabinet and counter space, a formal dining room with stone fireplace, charming study, and a spacious living room. There is also a cozy family room with its large stone fireplace and an enclosed, window-filled porch.

The second floor is home to three nicely sized bedrooms, one of which features a separate circular staircase and access to a walk-up attic.

The property is also home to a smokehouse/cottage with a main room, an enclosed porch, vintage Kitchenette, a full bath, and second-floor bedroom, a spacious bank barn with four one-bedroom apartments, and the lower barn with eight stalls.

