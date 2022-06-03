ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Springs, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Farmhouse with Four-Apartment Bank Barn in Chester Springs

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDge5_0fzNdsDt00
Image via Bright MLS.

A beautiful stone farmhouse with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on 12-plus lush acres is available for sale in Chester Springs.

Walnut Ridge Farm boasts fenced pastures, rich woods, and a spring-fed pond that attracts a diversity of wildlife. It is surrounded by more than 1,500 acres of permanently protected lands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTN3E_0fzNdsDt00
Image via Bright MLS.

The residence that dates back to the beginning of the 19th century features many original details, including handsome hardwood floors and built-ins throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXft4_0fzNdsDt00
Image via Bright MLS.

Many highlights include a charming country kitchen with a stone fireplace and abundant cabinet and counter space, a formal dining room with stone fireplace, charming study, and a spacious living room. There is also a cozy family room with its large stone fireplace and an enclosed, window-filled porch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nOeJ_0fzNdsDt00
Image via Bright MLS.

The second floor is home to three nicely sized bedrooms, one of which features a separate circular staircase and access to a walk-up attic.

The property is also home to a smokehouse/cottage with a main room, an enclosed porch, vintage Kitchenette, a full bath, and second-floor bedroom, a spacious bank barn with four one-bedroom apartments, and the lower barn with eight stalls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11U3Il_0fzNdsDt00
Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 1473 Saint Matthews Road, listed for $1,250,000, on Realtor.com.

Check out VISTA Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SIwr_0fzNdsDt00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Making Scents of Spring’s Bounty: Peace Valley Lavender Farm in Doylestown

Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Doylestown. For centuries, lavender has been harvested for medicinal purposes. Its restorative powers are considered to relieve common maladies from blemishes to insomnia. But its most beneficial aspect may result from a low-stress, fresh-air afternoon harvesting it, as PHL17’s Alex Butler found out at Doylestown’s Peace Valley Lavender Farm.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Page Continues to Turn for Doylestown’s Former Library as It Transition to Condos

Artist's rendering of The Residences, a development of upscale condos coming to Doylestown.Image via Ralph Fey AIA Architects at the Bucks County Herald. Multilevel units for residences are replacing the former multilevel shelves for books that once lined the walls of 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown. The ongoing renovation of the former library there will result in The Residences, an upscale condo, as reported by Freda R. Savana in the Bucks County Herald.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Malvern, PA
Real Estate
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Chester Springs, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Barn#Mortgage#Housing List#Malvern Bank House#Stone Farmhouse#Bright Mls#Realtor Com#Houses Of The Week
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Raising Cane’s to open restaurant in Fairless Hills

Raising Cane’s, which specializes in chicken finger meals, is making its Bucks County debut in Fairless Hills this September. The new restaurant, located at 640 Commerce Blvd., will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its large patio. In the weeks ahead, Raising Cane’s is hiring over 150 crew members for multiple positions, ranging from crew to management-level, with starting pay for shift managers of $18 per hour (plus monthly bonus).
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
NBC Sports

LOOK: Ryan Howard selling $5.95 million Rittenhouse condo

If you've got a cool $6 million laying around and a hankering for a spot in the heart of Center City, former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard would like to talk. The ex-Phils great is re-listing his condo in the 1706 Rittenhouse luxury condo complex, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Check Out Video Highlights from the Third Annual VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception

Last month, VISTA Today honored its 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars at Penn State Great Valley in Malvern. “You work hard for not only your job but for the community around you,” said Darren Girardeau, the Director of Emergency Services, Transport & Radiology Nursing at Chester County Hospital. “It’s just a really nice thing to see all these people … who are really going to be the wave of the future. I think that’s what being a VISTA Millennial Superstar means.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
boothbayregister.com

van der Veen family buys Carousel Marina, Whale’s Tale

A couple of Georgetown University field hockey players are operating Carousel Marina and Whale’s Tale Pub. On June 3, former owner Jack Cogswell sold his business to the van der Veen family of Philadelphia who have lived seasonally on Linekin Bay for 20 years. Jax Van der Veen, 23, is operating the marina and sister Emma Rose, 19, is preparing the Whale’s Tale Pub for an expected June 19 opening.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Travel Maven

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Pennsylvania

You don’t always have to endure a ten-mile trek to enjoy some incredible views. Pennsylvania offers plenty of scenic spots that aren’t too difficult to reach. These beginner-friendly hikes feature shorter distances at moderate elevations perfect for families or those looking to take a shorter hike that doesn't require a ton of effort.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy