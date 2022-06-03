Judge invalidates St. Paul employee vaccine mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has invalidated a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for St. Paul’s unionized city employees.

The Pioneer Press reported that Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro ruled Thursday that the city improperly imposed the mandate without negotiating with the employee unions.

The judge called the mandate an unfair labor practice. Castro wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the face of the pandemic but the mandate is intrusive and requires employees to “forfeit their bodily autonomy in the name of maintaining their livelihood.”

The unions sued over the mandate last year. City spokesman Kamal Baker says city officials are reviewing the decision and considering the best way to keep employees safe.