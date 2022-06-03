ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

16th annual Reno-Tahoe Odyssey starts today

By Karlie Drew
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Race178 is back with their Reno-Tahoe Odyssey relay run. Teams are meeting at Wingfield park and it starts this morning at 7 a.m. A total of 2,600 people will be a part of the 178 mile loop! This is a log awaited...

KOLO TV Reno

Free fishing day for kids this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Rotary Club of Sparks is hosting Kids’ Free Fishing Day this weekend. Mike Day visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect and why it’s recommended to show up early on Saturday.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kids Fair at the Historic Fourth Ward School Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun-filled day for kids on the Comstock! The Historic Fourth Ward School Museum is hosting its annual Educational Kids Fair this Saturday. Nora Stefu and Deborah Loesch-Griffin stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what visitors and community members can expect at the free event.
RENO, NV
vegas24seven.com

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev. Reveals Culinary Lineup – Opening This Summer

Including Duke’s Steak House, Food Truck Hall, and LB Grill. Casino and Dining Venues Set to Open in Reno-Sparks, Nevada this Summer. The dining scene in Reno-Sparks, Nevada is about to get a whole lot tastier with the summer opening of Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino built in Northern Nevada from the ground up in more than 20 years. With a roster of restaurants that are sure to conquer all cravings, Legends Bay Casino will feature the Reno-Sparks debut of Duke’s Steak House – consistently voted Carson City’s best steak house, a unique assortment of street eats at the Food Truck Hall and a 24-hour dining destination LB Grill.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Legends Bay Casino announces restaurants and dining options

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for more dining options in Sparks. Legends Bay Casino is taking shape at the Outlets at Legends. On Tuesday, it announced the restaurants and dining venues visitors can expect when it opens in late summer. “The atmosphere is going to be fantastic,” says Court...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Reno Tahoe Odyssey#Rto#The Reno Tahoe
KOLO TV Reno

Summer Math Camp returns to Tahoe Expedition Academy

TRUCKEE, Ca. (KOLO) -Character development and self discovery all while learning math! after a break due to covid concerns, Tahoe Expedition Academy is bringing back its math summer camp. The independent school near Truckee serves students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. But later this month and throughout July, math camp...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

No lifeguard on duty

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 17-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming. That won’t happen until Saturday June 11th. Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno broadcasting pioneer Bob Carroll passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who led Reno’s first television news operation passed away Monday. Bob Carroll started the news department at KOLO in 1961, two years after starting at the station as a staff announcer. For the next decade, Carroll was the face and voice of KOLO news.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New restaurant, The Bistro at the Corner, opens in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Serving up a mountain modern, fine dining experience, an all-new custom designed restaurant has opened in South Lake Tahoe. The Bistro at the Corner is officially open and a ribbon cutting event will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, which will include a complimentary cocktail and 10% off for reservations that evening, with the official grand opening ceremony at 5 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Late Night Swim returns to GSR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Late Night Swim returns to the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of summer. The parties are at the Infinity and Serenity Decks at the GSR pool. DJs are scheduled to perform. People must be 21 years old or older to enter....
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe’s wildflower wonders: Favorite spots to explore this summer

The smoke from last summer’s wildfires is long gone. We put on our trail shoes and we are ready to breathe in that cool, clean mountain air that we love so much. We’re ready to surround ourselves with the endorphin-inducing pleasures of jubilant wildflowers. When we’re standing among...
LIFESTYLE
thetahoeweekly.com

Dock and Dine: Boat-up dining on historic West Shore

Editor’s Note: Only locations accessible by boats this summer are featured. Each of Lake Tahoe’s shores has a special charm, but cruising down the West Shore affords viewpoints of some of Tahoe’s most iconic sights – Eagle Rock, Vikingsholm Castle, Ehrman Mansion, the Rubicon Lighthouse and Fleur de Lac (where scenes from “Godfather II” were filmed).
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Trails at Kings Canyon Trailhead restricted from dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dogs are now prohibited on the Waterfall Trail and the North Kings Loop at the Kings Canyon Trail System. This recent ban on dogs raised some questions in our area. This restriction is all to protect Carson City’s drinking water. Public Works had an independent study...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lacy J. Dalton sets area performances

Lacy J. Dalton, a Virginia City resident, will perform July 7 at Dangberg Ranch in Minden; at Robert Hawkins Amphitheater in Reno on July 9; at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City on July 24; and at the Cowboy Expo in Fallon on Sept. 9. Dalton continues to celebrate...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Home builders to remodel cottages at Step2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 30 years Step2 has been helping local women turn their lives around. “They’re not just learning about substance use disorder. They’re learning to break the cycle of addiction, said CEO Mari Hutchinson. But making that happen, takes time. “We are bringing...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Spanish Springs soccer player Ty Lake to play internationally

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A curious mind in kindergarten is now leading Spanish Springs soccer player Ty Lake halfway across the world, and it all started with his friend’s jersey. “What sport does that belong to?” Lake recalled of the interaction he had with his childhood friend. “He said...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dixie Fire Rehab II: Rebuilding Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ca. (KOLO) -Last August 4th, the Dixie Fire jumped containment lines and roared into Greenville. In a matter of hours the historic Sierra community of 800 or so was consumed. The destruction was breathtakingly complete. The downtown, public buildings, businesses were gutted or gone. The surrounding residential area was...
GREENVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Hikers Rescued From Snowy Peak North Of Lake Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (CBS13) — Two hikers were rescued from a snowy peak north of Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that the hikers were found around 1 a.m. Sunday on the Tahoe Rim Trail near Relay Peak on the Nevada side of the lake. They were cold but otherwise unharmed. (credit: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office) Officials said that they were notified about the hikers after they didn’t return Saturday night. The hikers were traveling through areas of deep snow and were not dressed for the weather or the difficult terrain. Three search teams, including a specialized vehicle unit, helped in the search. The sheriff’s office advises outdoor enthusiasts that weather conditions in the mountains can change quickly this time of year and to plan accordingly.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: Nevada’s Central Pacific Railroad

The completion of the Nevada portion of the Central Pacific Railroad was celebrated with the driving of the golden spike near Promontory Point, Utah in. May 1869. This followed an intense year of construction of the Central Pacific Railroad through the mountains and deserts of the Great Basin known as Nevada.
NEVADA STATE

