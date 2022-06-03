Alibaba Names Proven Leader As New Lazada Chief

Decided Optimism (OP) is a good investment? You can get OP on Coinbase today. As crypto has become exponentially more popular in the past several years, some blockchains have struggled to keep up with the heightened load. Ethereum is a chain that has struggled with scalability, or the ability to support large amounts of transactions. As a result, Ethereum transaction costs, otherwise known as gas fees, increased substantially. This change allowed for fewer transactions and gave the chain the ability to keep up with the demand. However, higher gas fees negatively impact Ethereum users. As a result, some crypto projects have begun creating Layer 2 solution, which are essentially new blockchains that run in parallel to Ethereum. Optimism is an Ethereum Layer 2 solution hoping to solve multiple issues on the Ethereum mainnet.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO