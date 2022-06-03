ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba Names Proven Leader As New Lazada Chief

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA replaced Lazada Group CEO Chun Li with the head of its Thailand business, signifying brewing competition in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg reports. Lazada's new leader James Dong was also a one-time business assistant to Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang before joining...

