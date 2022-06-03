ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk could cut 10% of Tesla staff due to his 'super bad feeling'

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
In an email sent on Thursday and seen by Reuters on Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needed to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker. Pause all hiring worldwide. The message was titled "pause all...

coolspanish
4d ago

Charles Schwab has also said that a major crisis is approaching. In the next week the Federal Reserve is going to decide if they are going to raise the interest rate again.

