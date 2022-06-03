ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

India and Egypt are working to swap wheat for fertilizer and other goods to ease potential food shortages

By Phil Rosen
  • India and Egypt are in talks for a potential wheat-for-goods deal, Bloomberg reported.
  • Egypt's supply minister said he met with the Indian ambassador to go over a possible deal for 500,000 tons of wheat.
  • India is the world's second-largest wheat producer, and Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers.

