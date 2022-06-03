ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville High School Senior One of Four Recipients of Mid Penn Bank’s Anna Woodside Scholarship

Image via Mid Penn Bank.

Coatesville High School senior Jaleah Bowman-Blanton is one of four recipients of the Mid Penn Bank Anna Woodside Scholarship. The annual scholarship rewards deserving students with $1,000 each for college tuition costs.

Bowman-Blanton is graduating this year with both a high school diploma and an associate degree from Delaware County Community College, courtesy of the latter’s dual-enrollment program for high school seniors. She is bound for Cheyney University, where she plans to study business administration and, one day, become a forensic accountant.

The three other recipients of the 2022 Anna Woodside Scholarship are Camille Kuczynski of Hempfield High School, Margaret Doherty of Central Dauphin High School, and Stephan Anthony Spolski of Nativity BVM High School.

“This scholarship program was established in the name of Anna Woodside, a woman who had significant impact on both the Central Pennsylvania community and Mid Penn Bank for more than 75 years,” said Mid Penn Bank CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “The scholarships we award recognize students who exhibit traits similar to those displayed by Ms. Woodside throughout her life. Commitment to education and the community are at the top of that list.”

The winners were selected from nearly 200 applicants residing within Mid Penn Bank’s service area. Each was selected based on academic achievement, community service, and an essay about future career goals.

Learn more about Mid Penn Bank.

