Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Peninsula Health District issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News after samples collected Tuesday and Wednesday showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

Signs will be posted at the beach alerting the public of the advisory. The signs read: "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

State health officials collected additional samples on Thursday and results should be available on Friday. Health officials will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the state water quality standards.