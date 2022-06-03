ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Standoff ends peacefully in Mt. Vernon

 4 days ago

MOUNT VERNON — A Thursday morning incident in Mt. Vernon ended peacefully when an armed man surrendered to local police following a domestic incident on the...

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 7TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 40-year-old Kimberly Blair of Johnston City was arrested Monday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery to...
James A. Maxham

James A. Maxham, 82 of Mt. Vernon passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on March 15, 1940, the son of John Maxham and Thea Rosenburgh in Charleston, Illinois. He married Barbara Karch on January 15, 1982, in Woodlawn, Illinois and she survives him. James attended Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois where he earned an Associate of Liberal Arts Degree.
Jacqueline “Jacque” L. Roberts

Jacqueline “Jacque” L. Roberts, 87, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 10:23 am June 4, 2022 at Lavender Ridge Dignified Memory Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born January 5, 1935 in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Elmer and Ruth (White) Nichols. Jacque married Billie E. Roberts on August 2, 1952 in Benton, Illinois. They were blessed with nearly forty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 3, 1999.Jacque is survived by her daughters, Debra Roberts Klaybor of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Sherry Roberts Soger and husband, Darrel of Texico, Illinois; son, Bill Roberts, II of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Tyra Klaybor Anderson and husband Jason of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Tyson Klaybor and wife, Caitlyn of Murphysboro, Illinois, Kyla Soger Borcherding and husband, Levi of Iuka, Illinois, Bryce Soger and wife, Jacklyn of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Hannah Roberts; great-grandchildren, Hallie Borcherding, Ella Klaybor, Gabe Klaybor, Jake Klaybor, Landyn Dotson, Jocelyn Soger; brother, Randy Nichols and wife, Nora of Kentucky; sisters, Brenda Nichols Laswell of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Karen Nichols Karch and husband, Richard of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Janice Strope of Mount Vernon, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Jacque was preceded in death by her brother, Greg Nichols and sisters, Donna Pilson and Delores Todd. Jacque was of the Baptist Faith and will be greatly missed.
Kathleen “Kathy” Heck

Kathleen “Kathy” Heck, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 pm June 4, 2022 at Mount Vernon Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born June 17, 1937 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Charles and Eunice Bell (Moss) Mays. Kathy married Gilbert Sherman Heck on June 3, 1954. They were blessed with nearly seventeen years of marriage before he preceded her in death in February of 1971.Kathy is survived by her children, Brenda Hefner and husband, Rolland of Wayne City, Illinois, daughter-in-law, Beverly Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donald Heck and daughter, April Lund of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Ken Heck and wife, Mary of Fairfield, Illinois, Denny Heck and wife, Tammy of Opdyke, Illinois, Tommy Heck and wife, April of Fairfield, Illinois, Billy Heck and wife, Candy of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Misty Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donna Heck and significant other, Kipp Shelton of Fairfield, Illinois; thirty-seven grandchildren; eighty-one great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky, Terry, and James Heck; sisters, Jessie Taylor, Mable Kirk; and brother, Walter Mays. Kathy was a Bread Maker at Opals for twenty-five years. She was a lifetime member of the Eagles Aeries 2791. Kathy loved to play bingo, reading, and doing puzzles. She was of the Baptist Faith and will be greatly missed.
