Standoff ends peacefully in Mt. Vernon

Jacqueline “Jacque” L. Roberts, 87, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 10:23 am June 4, 2022 at Lavender Ridge Dignified Memory Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born January 5, 1935 in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Elmer and Ruth (White) Nichols. Jacque married Billie E. Roberts on August 2, 1952 in Benton, Illinois. They were blessed with nearly forty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 3, 1999.Jacque is survived by her daughters, Debra Roberts Klaybor of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Sherry Roberts Soger and husband, Darrel of Texico, Illinois; son, Bill Roberts, II of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Tyra Klaybor Anderson and husband Jason of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Tyson Klaybor and wife, Caitlyn of Murphysboro, Illinois, Kyla Soger Borcherding and husband, Levi of Iuka, Illinois, Bryce Soger and wife, Jacklyn of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Hannah Roberts; great-grandchildren, Hallie Borcherding, Ella Klaybor, Gabe Klaybor, Jake Klaybor, Landyn Dotson, Jocelyn Soger; brother, Randy Nichols and wife, Nora of Kentucky; sisters, Brenda Nichols Laswell of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Karen Nichols Karch and husband, Richard of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Janice Strope of Mount Vernon, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Jacque was preceded in death by her brother, Greg Nichols and sisters, Donna Pilson and Delores Todd. Jacque was of the Baptist Faith and will be greatly missed.
