Representatives from KeyBank, Lewiston-Porter High School and Niagara Falls High School recently gathered to talk about the all-new Chalk Walk Invitational that will take place during the Lewiston Art Festival on Aug. 13-14. This year, internationally recognized chalk painter Anthony Cappetto will create a 4-D chalk piece at Center and Fifth streets. Alongside Cappetto will be two teams of students each representing Lew-Port and NFHS for the first-ever “invitational” chalk walk. The most talented art students from these two schools have been selected by their art teachers to create street art.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO