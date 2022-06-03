ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/3/22)

By Mark Weiler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) The first probable case of Monkeypox is being confirmed in Illinois. A male from Chicago did not need to be hospitalized after his recent trip to Europe, but he is home in isolation with the virus. The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is...

WEHT/WTVW

Illinois declares a state rock

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The dolostone is now the official rock of Illinois. “Students developed and drove this legislation,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Bloomingdale). “It was not only a fantastic learning experience for them, but an opportunity to show others of any age that they have power in Springfield. I encourage Illinoisans to learn more about Dolostone.” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Now Has an Official State Rock. Here's What It Is

For decades, Illinois has had a state bird and even a state tree, but a state rock hadn't ever been designated, despite more than 30 other states having an official rock or stone. However, that changed Monday. At Lisle's Morton Arboretum, surrounded by a group of middle school students who...
KFVS12

Prices at the pump soar in Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - In Illinois, gas prices are even higher than the national average. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas monday in Illinois hit $5.40. Drivers across southern Illinois are not thrilled with the prices they’re paying to fill up. And One expert...
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Truck, tractor pull events canceled at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association has canceled truck and tractor pull events at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. ITPA officials said the cancellation is happening due to issues with the grandstand at the Multi Purpose Arena. At this facility, the upper west grandstand section has been condemned for the past few years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Guide to Voting in the Illinois Primaries

With the 2022 Illinois Primary set for June 28 and the mail-in voting process beginning, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know to register and vote ahead of this year’s midterm elections. In November, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 34 U.S. Senate seats,...
ILLINOIS STATE
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were nearly 6 (5.7) full days days suitable for field work on average last week. The average temperature was 71.1 degrees last week, 3.1 degrees above normal. The statewide precipitation averaged 0.40 inches last week, 0.51 inches below normal. Corn planted as of Sunday reached 95%, with the corn condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, and 81% good to excellent. The soybeans planted reached 88% with the bean crop condition at 2% poor, 16% fair, and 82% good to excellent. And the winter wheat headed was 97% with the crop rated 4% poor, 19% fair, and 77% good to excellent. Area farmers say the wheat harvest is a couple of weeks away while most all the regional planting is complete, other than double-crop soybeans in wheat stubble.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Constitutional amendment objection blocked in Illinois

A Sangamon County Circuit Court judge on Thursday denied a petition that sought to block an amendment to the Illinois state constitution from appearing on the ballot for the November elections. The case was brought by parents and teachers from Chicago Public Schools and claims that Amendment 1 would unconstitutionally...
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

"Jumping worms" continue spreading throughout Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - A new invasive species is now continuing its spread throughout all of Illinois, and you may be startled if you come upon one. "Jumping worms", officially known as "Asian jumping worms" or "Alabama jumpers", are an invasive earthworm that has been spreading throughout the state at record levels.
ILLINOIS STATE

