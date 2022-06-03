ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/3/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were nearly 6 (5.7) full days days suitable for field work on average last week. The average temperature was 71.1 degrees last week, 3.1 degrees above normal. The statewide precipitation averaged 0.40 inches last week, 0.51 inches below normal. Corn planted as of Sunday reached 95%, with the corn condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, and 81% good to excellent. The soybeans planted reached 88% with the bean crop condition at 2% poor, 16% fair, and 82% good to excellent. And the winter wheat headed was 97% with the crop rated 4% poor, 19% fair, and 77% good to excellent. Area farmers say the wheat harvest is a couple of weeks away while most all the regional planting is complete, other than double-crop soybeans in wheat stubble.

