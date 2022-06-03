ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Settlement Calls for Feds to Reconsider Extractive Leases on Public Lands

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident to reconsider extractive leases on 4 million acres. A federal judge has signed off on three settlement agreements that environmental groups are calling a victory for the climate. WildEarth Guardians, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Western Environmental Law Center had filed lawsuits between between 2016 and 2021 challenging the...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

Santa Fe Reporter

Fire Recovery Efforts Begin in Advance of Presidential Visit

At last report, Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon had reached 317,571 acres and 65% containment, with “extensive, coordinated work” continuing in the Pecos Wilderness, where the fire is most active. Moreover, most communities are no longer in mandatory evacuation status, and the state, on Saturday, issued a news release encouraging Mora and San Miguel county residents to apply for free debris removal and disposal by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Army Corps of Engineers (forms available here). “We know that residents in Mora and San Miguel Counties have been through so much already, let us take the removal of wildfire debris off your plate by taking advantage of the Full Service Debris Removal Program,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “With the looming threat of flooding from monsoon season on the horizon, we encourage property owners to opt in as soon as possible so that cleanup efforts can begin right away.” The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Burned Area Emergency Response team (BAER) on Friday also issued a statement cautioning people near and downstream from the burned areas to remain alert for flash flooding if and when the monsoon season begins. The state also announced low-income residents in the five counties covered by the Presidential Disaster Declaration for New Mexico (Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia) are eligible to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting tomorrow through June 13. And, speaking of presidents, President Joe Biden will visit New Mexico June 11 to discuss the state’s response to and recovery from wildfires.
POLITICS
Santa Fe Reporter

Time to Vote! NM Primary Election Day Commences

Polls opened at 7 am today and will remain open until 7 pm for New Mexico’s primary election, in which voters registered in any of the state’s three major parties (Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians) can cast ballots for those parties’ contested races. The winners in today’s races will then proceed to the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s contests include a Republican primary for governor, with the winner facing Democrat incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the fall, and a Democratic head-to-head race between state Auditor Brian Colón and Bernalillo District Attorney Raúl Torrez for attorney general; the winner in that race will face Republican Jeremy Gay in November. Santa Fe County also has contested primaries for the County Commission, districts 1 and 3; county sheriff; magistrate judge; and a competitive legislative race for District 46. View SFR’s endorsements for the primary election here.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

2022 Primary Election Results

New Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Severe Burn

In the aftermath of a forest fire, the public’s eye is drawn to blackened hills and charred structures. But the story of a wildfire’s severity—and the forest’s future—is often buried beneath the soil. The dirt plays a vital role in a forest. Analyzing it offers...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Letters to the Editor

Zing! This is why I love the Reporter. It surprised me to learn that, so early in the growing season, the lower Santa Fe River flow at La Bajada has already dropped to zero. Even as Santa Fe residents enjoy the benefits of Santa Fe’s Living River ordinance with a sweet trickle watering cottonwoods in our urban reach, the lower reach, where traditional farms need it, runs dry. This and earlier articles illustrate the ongoing conflict between La Bajada and Cochiti over scarce river flow and Santa Fe’s role in it.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Cleaning the Books

It’s not only a matter of public trust, but Santa Fe could be jeopardizing critical funding. So goes the warning from Stephanie Telles, a director with the State Auditor’s government accountability office, regarding the city’s persistently late audit. She’s concerned about Santa Fe’s books. As...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Pride, But Outside

An alarming number of anti-LGBT bills have been introduced across the country in 2022. There’s a fear of a national rollback, especially after a SCOTUS opinion leaked last month that would gut reproductive freedom and that telegraphs a larger assault on gay marriage and other rights. Meanwhile, state legislatures advocate for humiliating trans children to garner a few votes, and queer existence is being censored in Florida schools. In short? Clouds loom, and Pride in 2022 holds a different, cautious significance for those who know there’s a nasty fight ahead.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hayes These Days

Few names carry over from generation to generation in Santa Fe like Joe Hayes. In fact, it would be a downright challenge to find a library or bookstore around here without at least one Hayes title on the shelf. Still, the author of The Day It Snowed Tortillas and A Heart Full of Turquoise ended his 40-year stint at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian last year, leading many to believe he’d given up in-person storytelling. Not so. Hayes is revving up story engines again for a series of events at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art (Museum Hill, 750 Camino Lejo, (505) 982-2226), starting July 17. And while the space might be smaller than the Wheelwright, Hayes suspects his summertime tradition won’t be lacking when it comes to attendees.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Community Connection

A project to create an alternative route to the southern end of Richards Avenue and to better serve as an Interstate 25 frontage road is set to begin this summer after years of planning, although some residents are concerned it won’t be enough to alleviate future traffic congestion in the Santa Fe Community College District.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Ruckus in the Railyard

Nothing compares to a companion of likely German lineage to help execute an ambitious plan in a short time window—focus and precision are essential. That’s why my friend Rob is the obvious choice to join my Summer Guide assignment: Spend a few hours in the Railyard (Market and Alcaldesa streets), down some drinks, maybe eat something and see what sort of mischief you can cause.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Save the Date

Summer in Santa Fe is a reliably good time, both for sponanteous leisure and with events that have occurred annually for a century alongside brand new ideas and gatherings. Here’s a list to get you started. (And don’t forget the music highlights!) JUNE. 15. Indigenous Ways Festival: This...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Let it Fly

Disc golf is just like golf, except without the balls and clubs. Replace those with a plastic disc and swap out the flag sticks and holes for metal baskets. There you have it: Disc golf, mostly. It’s cheaper and requires less equipment, but like golf, the disc version is played...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Walking With Words

Always trump screen-time. Poetry and time spent among the birds and bees are, objectively, two things that could enrich everyone’s lives. The newly established Haiku Trail at the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary (1800 Upper Canyon Road, (505) 983-4609), part of Arizona and New Mexico’s over-arching Audubon Southwest, meets both those needs nicely. The confluence of nature and literary arts comes in the form of intentionally placed and thoughtfully curated three-line poems spread across the grounds of the environmental center—plus the featured poets are all local.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFR Picks—Week of June 8

Having already trained as a painter and illustrator, Santa Fe/Texas-based artist and educator Ira Greenberg found himself drawn to digital arts and the early-aughts Adobe software programs that made such a practice possible. “What happened was that it sort of bothered me, because I felt like I was using somebody...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Universally Adored

No one can say Santa Fe is facing a pizza shortage these days. With new-ish restaurants Esquina and Door 38 emerging from the folks behind Paloma and The Burger Stand respectively; the newly opened Santa Fe Pizza Gallery; and Tender Fire Kitchen working on taking its pop-up to a new brick and mortar level, the landscape has been plentiful. Still, it seems Santa Feans’ love affair with what we can likely call the most universally adored food isn’t even close to slowing down, and fledgling pop-up Cosmic Pie Pizza (905 W Alameda St., cosmic-pie.square.site) has now achieved regular weekend service status.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

The Cannabis Chef

The days of burnt pot brownies are a thing of the past. With adult recreational cannabis sales now legal in New Mexico—meaning a whole lot of people are going to have a pretty excellent summer—dispensaries are offering smorgasbords of delectable edibles. One baker, however, is going beyond the ordinary chocolates, hard candy and gummies. Instead, Miguel De Luca, lead baker at Minerva Canna, is whipping up mouthwatering cakes and pastries that would entice even the non-users.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Eavesdropper

—Overheard from a food truck cook on a cell phone call during the Fuego home opener. Mail letters to PO Box 4910 Santa Fe, NM 87502 or email them to editor[at]sfreporter.com. Letters (no more than 200 words) should refer to speciﬁc articles in the Reporter. Letters will be edited for space and clarity.
SANTA FE, NM

