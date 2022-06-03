ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, stand-off in Ohio

By Peggy Gallek
 4 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained police video showing a chase and stand-off that started around 10 p.m. Wednesday and ended early Thursday morning in Cleveland.

Euclid police dash camera video shows the pursuit as officers followed the suspect from Euclid to Cleveland.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed near the intersection of East 144th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

The suspect at first refused to get out of the vehicle. SWAT officers were called to the scene.

Officers shot pepper balls into the vehicle in hopes of getting the driver to surrender. Eventually, the suspect got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

“One of the things that was different in this situation is the driver of the vehicle contacted the Cleveland dispatch on his cell phone from the scene and he was relaying information to the dispatch center on what his intentions were,” said Euclid Police Captain Donna Holden.  “He claimed he had a firearm.”

No injuries were reported.

The driver is expected to be charged and appear in court very soon.

Public Safety
