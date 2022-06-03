Chester County Home to Two of Greater Philadelphia’s Healthiest Employers for 2022

Image via Global Tax Management.

Two companies based in Chester County are finalists for Greater Philadelphia’s Healthiest Employers for 2022, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The program recognizes workplaces in the region that have integrated best health practices into their operations and encourage a healthy environment for their employees. This is especially important now that many companies have returned to some form of in-person work.

To determine the finalists, Philadelphia Business Journal partnered with Healthiest Employers, which uses analytics on the results of an online survey to measure a company’s wellness programs. Companies that completed the survey were scored based on several factors, including their wellness program’s culture and leadership commitment, along with reporting and analysis.

Participating companies are divided into Micro, Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large categories.

Global Tax Management in Wayne is one of the finalists in the Small category (100 to 499 employees). Meanwhile, Stream Companies in Malvern is a finalist in the Medium category (500 to 1,499 employees).

The three winners in each of the categories will be announced on July 1.