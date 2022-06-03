ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Home to Two of Greater Philadelphia’s Healthiest Employers for 2022

 4 days ago

Image via Global Tax Management.

Two companies based in Chester County are finalists for Greater Philadelphia’s Healthiest Employers for 2022, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal

The program recognizes workplaces in the region that have integrated best health practices into their operations and encourage a healthy environment for their employees. This is especially important now that many companies have returned to some form of in-person work. 

To determine the finalists, Philadelphia Business Journal partnered with Healthiest Employers, which uses analytics on the results of an online survey to measure a company’s wellness programs. Companies that completed the survey were scored based on several factors, including their wellness program’s culture and leadership commitment, along with reporting and analysis. 

Participating companies are divided into Micro, Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large categories. 

Global Tax Management in Wayne is one of the finalists in the Small category (100 to 499 employees). Meanwhile, Stream Companies in Malvern is a finalist in the Medium category (500 to 1,499 employees). 

The three winners in each of the categories will be announced on July 1. 

Read more about Greater Philadelphia’s healthiest employers in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

VISTA.Today

Three of Philadelphia’s Collar Counties See Month-to-Month Unemployment Numbers Tick Up

The counties surrounding Phila. saw a mixed bag of unemployment statistics in monthly and yearly analyses. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties saw slight increases in their April unemployment numbers, while the overall Pa. rate continued to trend downward. Only Bucks County bucked the month-over-month trend. Donna Rovins reported the mixed-bag of economic news from the state’s Department of Labor & Industry in The Pottstown Mercury.
