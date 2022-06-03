High Speed Chase Near Glendo Leads to 2 Fatalities

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The northern third of the state, including the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County, could see thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, with hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain possible, according to the NWS in Riverton. South central and southeast Wyoming could also see some afternoon and evening thunderstorms Monday with small hail and 50+ mph wind gusts possible, according to the NWS in Cheyenne.

