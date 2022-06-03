ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendo, WY

High Speed Chase Near Glendo Leads to 2 Fatalities

By Sam Haut
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 4 days ago

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, two people, Samuel and Jeremiah Proctor, ages 42 and 48 respectively, died in a car accident in the afternoon on May 28 near Glendo. Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a BMW, being driven by an...

mycountry955.com

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

