High Speed Chase Near Glendo Leads to 2 Fatalities
By Sam Haut
4 days ago
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, two people, Samuel and Jeremiah Proctor, ages 42 and 48 respectively, died in a car accident in the afternoon on May 28 near Glendo. Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a BMW, being driven by an...
Sunday, May 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility located at 307 West 17th Street. Responding officers found that eleven windows had been smashed out of three vehicles parked in the garage. Two male suspects...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pilot of a small, Texas-bound plane reported engine failure soon after takeoff from the Cheyenne Regional Airport, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. The pilot was the only person killed in the crash on...
According to a Monday announcement from the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, a search is underway for a missing couple that was visiting the Alamosa County area over the last few days. After failing to check in with their Arkansas family, questions about the status of the couple were raised. The...
Almost six years after a 13-month-old Cheyenne boy was last seen alive, the boy's body has still not been recovered and the investigation into his suspected death remains open, according to an official with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. Silas Ojeda is also still listed as a missing person on...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif., — Authorities were saddened today to announce that the search for a missing elderly Oregon man ended in tragedy when the 88-year-old victim and his missing quad were found at the bottom of a 300-foot embankment in Siskiyou County Wednesday afternoon, June 1. The victim, Zed...
The Casper Fire-EMS were called to a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of East 15th Street Thursday night. That's according to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that they were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. for a reported structure fire. According to the release, callers stated that...
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, May 28 while the driver was attempting to elude law enforcement, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The two individuals who died in the crash have been identified by the WHP as Colorado...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Portions of eastern Wyoming could see severe thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter and isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible, the NWS Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., reports.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Officers were dispatched to Bearcat Stadium in response to a complaint that a man was walking away from the area claiming he had a gun and a hatchet. The time of the call was at 7:30am. This man was identified as 55-year-old Donovan Delgado. Officers located...
(Wyoming News Service) Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26. Daryl Lutz - Lander region wildlife management coordinator with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department - said biologists and Department of Transportation engineers are narrowing in on plans to reduce wildlife vehicle collisions along a 35 mile stretch near Dubois.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms that may include strong winds and large hail are possible today in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency also says that while tornadoes aren't likely today, the possibility cannot absolutely be ruled out. The agency posted this...
It only lasted 18 months, but the Pony Express made an impact on history that is still strong today. The annual Pony Express Re-ride is underway and will be rolling through Wyoming this week. The ride always either starts or ends in St. Joseph, MO and Sacramento, CA and in...
WHITE COUNTY, Indiana — Conservation officers are investigating the death of a Monticello man who drowned in the Tippecanoe River in White County on Saturday. Dispatchers were called just before 6:15 p.m. about a possible drowning upstream from the Blue Water access site on the river. According to the...
The couple killed in a freak accident when their Harley Davidson collided with a 100-pound antelope that leapt into their path along Utah's Highway 12, in Monday's Memorial Day crash, have been identified. Sixty-two-year-old Levi Grant, a Dawes County Commissioner and well-known local business owner, and restaurateur Mimi Wheeler Groves,...
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The northern third of the state, including the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County, could see thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, with hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain possible, according to the NWS in Riverton. South central and southeast Wyoming could also see some afternoon and evening thunderstorms Monday with small hail and 50+ mph wind gusts possible, according to the NWS in Cheyenne.
CASPER, Wyo. — The 25th annual Central Wyoming Machinegun and Cannon Shoot will take place June 10–12 south of Casper. The event is a chance for people to learn about firearms history and will include pieces from the 1800s up to the modern day, according to an announcement from the Central Wyoming Shooters.
MIAMI (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O' Lakes, Florida.Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday's avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark's body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.
NEBRASKA -- Several counties in Nebraska are in a severe thunderstorm warning and watch for Sunday evening. The following counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m.: Custer, Lincoln, Logan. The following counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.: Dundy, Hitchcock. The following counties are...
