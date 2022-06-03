ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Earl Francis Potts

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

Potts, Earl Francis, of Henrico, Virginia, fought the good fight but succumbed to pancreatic cancer on May 26, 2022.

To know Earl “The Pearl” was to know a man of character and conviction to principles. But more than that, he was a problem-solver and leader who valued taking action, of seeing ways in which he could help and then going out of his way to get the job done. His legacy, above all else, is a life lived selflessly.

He is survived by devoted wife, Meta Wall Potts, to whom he was married for 67 years, and served as her North Star since they were in junior high together. He is also survived by his three children, Marcia (Craig) Hansen, Mark (Judy) Potts and Matthew Potts. Earl is also survived by grandchildren, Michael Hansen, Katie (Will) Messamore, Heath Zuverink, Candice (Rob) Klaasen, Jennifer (Steve) Lifgren, Melanie (Jen) Gibson Zuverink, Morgan Potts, Jake Potts and Zack Potts; plus four great-grandchildren. Earl is further survived by his sister, Delores (Larry) Rowe; and his brothers, Norman (Marie) Potts and Richard (Shirley) Potts; as well as his sister-in-law, Martha (Larry) Nickelson; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored. He also will be missed across several time zones by countless friends, golfing outlaws and poker buddies.

Earl “The Pearl” was born in Kansas City, Missouri March 7, 1936 to Earl R. and Margaret H. Potts. He became an Eagle Scout, a three-sport athlete and a natural leader when he graduated from Central High School, class of 1954. He was a 1958 graduate of the General Motors Institute with a degree in Engineering. He went on to get his M.B.A. from University of Missouri Kansas City. He charted an executive management career that spanned five decades in the automotive industry with General Motors, Abex, Colt Industries and Rockwell International.

But Earl “The Pearl’s” life was devoted to service. He worked every bit as hard as a volunteer in the communities, in which he lived as he ever did for a paycheck. He was a baritone in the church choir. He was a Kiwanian, and was the Kiwanis Sponsor to the nationally award winning Key Club Chapter at James Wood High School; he coached several youth baseball, basketball and football teams. Later, he served as a member of Goochland CASA and was a devoted contributor to Goochland Cares, for which he and Meta were honored for their service by then-Governor of the Commonwealth, Terry McAuliffe. Further service projects and positions included serving on the board of Goochland Habitat For Humanity and several Home Owners Associations and many, many more.

Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Road, Richmond, Virginia 23233, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held on at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa, Kansas. It was Earl’s request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Earl F. Potts to Goochland Cares, 2999 River Road West, Goochland, Virginia 23063, or the Discovery United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – June 7, 2022

The following local students graduated with honors (cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude) in May from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.: Camille Wood, Chris Konstantinidis, Nicolas Nettemeyer, Mackenna Pfeffer, Nicole Rizer, Berkeley Ayres, Sarah Chapman, Hailey Samford, Emily Wells, Caroline Laibstain, Dakari Audain-El, Samantha Conner, Sophia Garabedian, Mary Comerford, Gordon Miller, Teresa Yaniga, Aideen Canning, Lucas Hopper, Mary Davis, Kaitlyn Bohn, Sarah Richards, Riley Cook, Emma Gentry, Andrew Walko, Grace Zacharias and Margaret Rooney, of Glen Allen; and Ross Metcalf, Mary Mumford, Rachel Blouch, Anna Bowles, Henry Robinson, Peyton O’Donnell, Grace Moncure, Jonathan Eissenberg, Megan Crews, Lindsay Aiken, Sydney Wagner, Georgia Vaughan, Suzanne Bunce, John Mairs, Elizabeth Meeks, Sarah Tran, Maegan Fort, Caroline Willhite, Hannah Williams, Kerin Talbott, Alana Boykin-Carter, Kali Lockhart, Karina Poulos, Sureyya Sanchez, Sumner Levenson, Sydney Spevak and Corey Coldren, of Henrico.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 6, 2022

A community conversation about youth violence tonight at Henrico High School; a double-shooting in Highland Springs leaves two injured; the Metro Richmond Spike Alert system issues its third alert; a traffic alert in eastern Henrico. Thank you for reading!. If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Monacan edges Grafton in snug affair 5-3

A sigh of relief filled the air in Monacan’s locker room after Tuesday’s 5-3 win against Grafton on June 7 in Virginia baseball. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
GRAFTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Cosby tames Battlefield’s offense 10-0

Cosby’s pitching throttled Battlefield, resulting in a shutout win 10-0 in Virginia high school softball action on June 7. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Henrico County, VA
Obituaries
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Henrico, VA
State
Missouri State
Henrico Citizen

Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility sold for $10.25M

An Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility has been sold for $10.25 million. The 148,877-square-foot Hilex Poly regional manufacturing facility at 2800 Sprouse Drive, southwest of the intersection of Charles City Road and Airport Drive, was sold to Maguire Hayden Real Estate Company of Philadelphia. It is the company’s first acquisition in the Richmond region.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – June 6, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Charles Weaver has been promoted to regional maintenance director for residential property services. Weaver, who joined Thalhimer in January 2021, has more than 40 years of experience in the maintenance field. In this new role, he will support Thalhimer’s existing maintenance teams with additional training and skills development.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico student one of two to earn Virginia War Memorial scholarship

A Henrico County high school student was one of two recipients of the 2022 Virginia War Memorial’s Marocchi Memorial Scholarships. Danielle Kruise, a senior at Hermitage High School who will attend Liberty University this fall and enroll in the U.S. Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) program, earned $2,500, as did Yanik Alex Brandon, a senior at Charlottesville High School.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Earl Francis
Person
Steve Francis
Henrico Citizen

When it comes to enhancing conservation efforts in Henrico, new group thinks it ‘CAN’

Whether working to protect the Chickahominy River from a pipeline project or to preserve historical environments, citizens have rallied together over the decades to conserve Henrico’s historical and environmental landscapes. But unlike other notable Virginia counties like Hanover, Loudoun, Prince William and Charles City, Henrico didn’t have a formal...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Victim in fatal Varina crash identified

The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Varina June 6 was a 26-year-old Chesterfield County man. John Edward Englehart, Jr. died in the crash in the 4400 block of Charles City Road at about 3 p.m. after his truck, traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road, left the right side of the road, traveled several yards off the road and struck mailboxes, then overturned.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to host Juneteenth events June 1, 8 and 18

Henrico County’s Division of Recreation and Parks will host a neighborhood block party in Highland Springs June 1 as part of its Juneteenth celebrations. The event will feature music, food, and activities, from DJ Brannu, Sparklz Cheer and Danz, and Elite Eats & Treats. Free ice cream will be available while supplies last, and inflatables will be on site for children.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors honor retired radio host

Retired Richmond-area radio host Kirby Carmichael was honored at the Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting May 24. As a tribute to Carmichael’s career, Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton strolled down to the microphone to a compilation of 1960s-era songs, including The Temptations’ “My Girl” and The Elgin’s “No Time For Tears.” Carmichael could be seen wiping a tear and singing along from his seat in the front row.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#University Of Missouri
Henrico Citizen

HCA Virginia purchases BetterMed Urgent Care centers

HCA Virginia Health System, through its parent company HCA Healthcare, announced June 2 that it had purchased 12 BetterMed Urgent Care centers located throughout the Metro Richmond area, Fredericksburg, and Charlotte, North Carolina. HCA Virginia Health System will operate 10 of the Virginia BetterMed urgent care centers, which will join their three CareNow Urgent Care centers in Northern Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Cultural Arts Center to host Maker’s Yard Sale July 16

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen will host its second annual Maker’s Yard Sale on Saturday July 16th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local artists and crafters of all levels are invited to shop for new materials or get inspiration for their next project. This year’s yard sale will include jewelry making supplies, yarn and knitting supplies as well as fabrics and trims.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Henrico Citizen

29-year-old Henrico shooting victim dies

A 29-year-old man who was shot in Highland Springs June 4 has died of his injuries, according to Henrico Police. Police found Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil of Henrico suffering from gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Buffalo Road at about 8 p.m. that day. O’Neil was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where he later died.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Lakeside bakery adding second location in Richmond

A popular Lakeside bakery is planning a second location across the county-city line in Richmond by following the trail left by another bake shop. Up All Night Bakery, which is located in a 450-square-foot spot at 5411 Lakeside Avenue once occupied by Early Bird Biscuit Company, plans to add another location at 1221 Bellevue Avenue – also a former Early Bird location – according to owner Jonathan Highfield.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Citizens bring transportation concerns to Henrico supervisors

Several Henrico residents brought concerns about public safety and transportation to the Henrico Board of Supervisors during its May 24 meeting. Lakeside resident Lori Valente Coffey spoke about road safety and drainage issues in the neighborhood. She read a few of the 200 survey responses she got from posting a survey on the Lakeside RVA neighbors Facebook page, many of which referenced the necessity of sidewalk construction in the area.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy