Obituary – Earl Francis Potts

Potts, Earl Francis, of Henrico, Virginia, fought the good fight but succumbed to pancreatic cancer on May 26, 2022.

To know Earl “The Pearl” was to know a man of character and conviction to principles. But more than that, he was a problem-solver and leader who valued taking action, of seeing ways in which he could help and then going out of his way to get the job done. His legacy, above all else, is a life lived selflessly.

He is survived by devoted wife, Meta Wall Potts, to whom he was married for 67 years, and served as her North Star since they were in junior high together. He is also survived by his three children, Marcia (Craig) Hansen, Mark (Judy) Potts and Matthew Potts. Earl is also survived by grandchildren, Michael Hansen, Katie (Will) Messamore, Heath Zuverink, Candice (Rob) Klaasen, Jennifer (Steve) Lifgren, Melanie (Jen) Gibson Zuverink, Morgan Potts, Jake Potts and Zack Potts; plus four great-grandchildren. Earl is further survived by his sister, Delores (Larry) Rowe; and his brothers, Norman (Marie) Potts and Richard (Shirley) Potts; as well as his sister-in-law, Martha (Larry) Nickelson; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored. He also will be missed across several time zones by countless friends, golfing outlaws and poker buddies.

Earl “The Pearl” was born in Kansas City, Missouri March 7, 1936 to Earl R. and Margaret H. Potts. He became an Eagle Scout, a three-sport athlete and a natural leader when he graduated from Central High School, class of 1954. He was a 1958 graduate of the General Motors Institute with a degree in Engineering. He went on to get his M.B.A. from University of Missouri Kansas City. He charted an executive management career that spanned five decades in the automotive industry with General Motors, Abex, Colt Industries and Rockwell International.

But Earl “The Pearl’s” life was devoted to service. He worked every bit as hard as a volunteer in the communities, in which he lived as he ever did for a paycheck. He was a baritone in the church choir. He was a Kiwanian, and was the Kiwanis Sponsor to the nationally award winning Key Club Chapter at James Wood High School; he coached several youth baseball, basketball and football teams. Later, he served as a member of Goochland CASA and was a devoted contributor to Goochland Cares, for which he and Meta were honored for their service by then-Governor of the Commonwealth, Terry McAuliffe. Further service projects and positions included serving on the board of Goochland Habitat For Humanity and several Home Owners Associations and many, many more.

Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Road, Richmond, Virginia 23233, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held on at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa, Kansas. It was Earl’s request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Earl F. Potts to Goochland Cares, 2999 River Road West, Goochland, Virginia 23063, or the Discovery United Methodist Church Food Pantry.