What to Watch podcast: The Boys are back with season 3 premiere

By EW Staff
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the weekend, we've got a look at some of the biggest things coming to TV: The Boys season 3 arrives on Amazon Prime Video, P-Valley makes a return to Starz with season 2, and Fear the Walking Dead takes a bow with its season 7 finale. Plus, Joel Kim...

ew.com

EW.com

Manifest season 4 first footage sees Michaela chase a calling

You might say we all got a calling during Netflix's Geeked Week kick-off on Monday, and it took the form of the first footage from the fourth and final season of Manifest. Josh Dallas, who stars in the drama as Ben Stone, made an appearance during the virtual Netflix event to show off a clip from the new batch of 20 episodes, which will be split into two equal parts.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Say bonjour to Irma Vep the series

On today's What to Watch: Alicia Vikander goes meta for HBO's new version of Irma Vep, the CW kicks off the final season of Roswell, New Mexico, and Halle Berry pays it forward on The Property Brothers' Celebrity IOU. Plus, the latest on Mariah Carey facing a $20 million copyright lawsuit over "All I Want for Christmas Is You," James Marsden's return to Westworld, and the death of legendary songwriter Paul Vance.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein says 'we are writing' season 3 as the series' end

All good things must come to an end, and fans of Ted Lasso are once again being reminded of that fact. On Saturday, U.K.'s The Times published a profile on Ted Lasso breakout star/writer Brett Goldstein in which he was asked if the upcoming third season would be the Apple TV+ comedy's last. "We are writing it like that," he said. "It was planned as three." He then joked, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."
TV SERIES
EW.com

All Rise season 3 is all about new beginnings

All Rise season 3 is all about new beginnings — both in the onscreen story we'll watch unfold and behind the scenes. After CBS canceled the courtroom drama after two seasons, OWN picked it up for a third run — news that left star Simone Missick screaming for joy in her backyard when she heard the news, she tells EW ahead of Tuesday night's premiere. "When I found out we were going to the Oprah Winfrey Network, it felt like years of vision boarding had finally come to fruition," the actress, who steps into the role of executive producer in the new season, says. "I have always been a huge fan of Oprah as a talk show host, producer, actor, and woman, so to be on her network, which is so dedicated to telling strong stories about Black women, felt like it was meant to be."
TV SERIES
EW.com

Martin cast pays tribute to late actor Tommy Ford in first reunion trailer

The cast of Martin is bringing the laughs and the emotions during the 30th anniversary special. EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reunites the cast of the iconic Fox sitcom starring Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. At the very beginning, the actors lovingly pay tribute to their late cast mate Tommy Ford, who died in 2016 at 52 years old.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Umbrella Academy season 3 clip welcomes you to the Hotel Obsidian

As you may have heard by now, the primary problem in the upcoming season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is that our heroes have been replaced. Having returned to the present after spending all of season 2 in '60s Dallas, the members of the Umbrella Academy find themselves face-to-face with the Sparrow Academy: A different set of superpowered siblings that Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) decided to adopt instead of them. They now live in the house in which the Umbrella Academy grew up.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Locke family returns in trailer for Locke & Key's final season

The Lockes are returning to Keyhouse one last time. As part of its fan event Geeked Week, Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for Locke & Key's third and final season Monday. The series will return for one final adventure on Aug. 10, and the trailer teases plenty of cryptic unlocked doors and supernatural shenanigans.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Top Gun: Maverick hit with copyright lawsuit amid box office success

As Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar at the box office, legal troubles await Paramount on the tarmac. The studio behind the sequel is being sued for copyright infringement by the family of the author whose article inspired the original film, 1986's Top Gun. Late writer Ehud Yonay's widow and son, Shosh and Yuval Yonay, are accusing Paramount of failing to reacquire rights to the article before releasing the "derivative" sequel.
MOVIES
EW.com

Netflix reveals massive pirate ship sets for live-action One Piece adaptation

One Piece is one of the most successful media franchises in the world. The original manga series by creator Eiichiro Oda is the best-selling Japanese comic of all time, and is still going strong — as is the popular anime adaptation. Now, Netflix is working on bringing the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to life in live action — and they're sparing no expense.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Bob Saget gives posthumous dating advice to Nikki Glaser in reality show cameo

Even after death, Bob Saget's humor is living on — through dating advice. On Sunday night, the Full House star made a cameo on longtime friend Nikki Glaser's show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser, thanks to a FaceTime message filmed before his January 9 death. As Glaser lamented that she was thinking about getting back together with her on-again off-again boyfriend Chris Convy, she also questioned whether or not she should "get back out there."
MUSIC
EW.com

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners say a big reinvention is coming in season 8

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, titled "Gone." Alicia Clark is out, and Madison Clark is back in. But that is just one of the huge changes coming to Fear the Walking Dead — changes that were put into motion on the final two episodes 7 and are about to kick into overdrive in season 8.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kim Dickens on her 'fiery and explosive' return to Fear the Walking Dead

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, titled "Gone." Madison Clark is finally back. And back from the grave! Kim Dickens' character appeared to be killed off back in season 4 when Madison sacrificed herself by leading zombies back into the baseball stadium and then locking herself in so the others could escape. But as we learned on Sunday's season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, Madison is indeed alive… but not the same woman we remember.
TV SERIES

