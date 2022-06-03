What to Watch podcast: The Boys are back with season 3 premiere

All Rise season 3 is all about new beginnings — both in the onscreen story we'll watch unfold and behind the scenes. After CBS canceled the courtroom drama after two seasons, OWN picked it up for a third run — news that left star Simone Missick screaming for joy in her backyard when she heard the news, she tells EW ahead of Tuesday night's premiere. "When I found out we were going to the Oprah Winfrey Network, it felt like years of vision boarding had finally come to fruition," the actress, who steps into the role of executive producer in the new season, says. "I have always been a huge fan of Oprah as a talk show host, producer, actor, and woman, so to be on her network, which is so dedicated to telling strong stories about Black women, felt like it was meant to be."

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO