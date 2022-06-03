ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Rally to end gun violence Friday evening in Appleton

By Dan Plutchak
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON — A coalition of local groups has organized a Rally to End Gun Violence Friday evening in Appleton. The rally will take place...

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
whby.com

2 found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Green Bay standoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after a lengthy incident on Packerland Drive. According to Green Bay Police Department, it was notified around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday about a disgruntled JW Enterprises employee in their vehicle in the business’s parking lot. “We arrived on scene....
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Angelo’s Pizza in Wausau vandalized days before closure

Days before an iconic Wausau restaurant’s slated closure, a Weston man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the building in a late-night incident this week, police said. Angelo’s Pizza Villa, 1206 N. Sixth St., will close its doors Sunday after more than 50 years serving...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 5, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, June 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Men Arrested for Stealing Over $19,000 in Steel From Local Business

Two men have been arrested in Manitowoc after reportedly taking a large amount of steel from a local company. Officers were first called to Spartech Polycom on April 29th when roughly $8,700 worth of stainless steel elbows were taken. Then, on June 1st, another $10,800 worth of steel pipes were...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Body of man in Lake Michigan recovered

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has given an update on the search for a missing person near the Manitowoc shoreline of Lake Michigan. Officers were notified around 12:45 p.m. of a man who was struggling to swim in Lake Michigan. After arriving on the scene in the area of the Baymont Inn, officers could not locate the man. The Manitowoc Fire Department immediately deployed two watercraft and began searching the area alongside the Manitowoc County Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Coast Guard.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Gorman
94.3 Jack FM

Body Recovered in Lake Michigan Near Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc police say a man’s body was recovered in Lake Michigan after a five-hour search. Crews were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, 101 Maritime Drive, at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a man who was struggling to swim. His body was recovered at around 5:50 p.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 31, 2022

Mildred (Millie) Wurster , 93, passed away on May 29 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau. She was born July 9,1928 in the town of Maine to Edward and Anna Ruechel. On August 29, 1949 Millie was united in marriage to Leslie Wurster at Salem Lutheran Church in Wausau. At her saddest moment, Leslie lost his battle to cancer in 1983.
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Friday morning after he was spotted driving away from a scene where police officers were summoned a few minutes earlier. According to the Madison Police Department report, the officers were called to the 2500...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Police ask public for help in finding kayak thieves

KIMBERLY — Thieves have made off with two rental kayaks from Kimberly’s Sunset Park boat launch, and police are asking the public for help in getting them back. Kimberly recently added kayak rentals at boat launch for residents and visitors to use, but police sa, two kayaks were stolen from the park early Sunday morning.
KIMBERLY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Wbay Tv#Forward Appleton
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
whby.com

Oshkosh School Board member blocked from commenting on local news site

OSHKOSH, Wis–A member of the Oshkosh School Board and her husband are blocked from commenting on a local news website. In a Facebook post, Oshkosh Examiner publisher Miles Maguire says he is blocking Stephanie Carlin and her husband, Larry, from commenting on on-line articles due to “false and defamatory statements.”
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Kaukauna Ghosts’ softball title defense begins Thursday in Madison

KAUKAUNA — Defending champion and top-seeded Kaukauna returns to the WIAA State Softball Tournament for the fourth time hoping to bring home another state championship. The Ghosts face Oshkosh West in a quarterfinal game beginning about noon on Thursday. The team will have a sendoff at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Rats take over Milwaukee housing complex

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood is being overrun by rats, and residents are desperate for help. It's the Westlawn Gardens complex on the city's northwest side, the same spot where WISN 12 News investigated a rat invasion last year. But now, residents there tell WISN 12 News the rat...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Crews Searching Lake Michigan for Missing Person

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Crews are out searing for a missing person on Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. The fire department, along with the Coast Guard and a dive team are searching the water down by the Baymont Wyndham hotel and marina area. Police are asking that all boats avoid...
nbc15.com

Woman found dead in small lake behind Juneau Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a small Juneau County lake, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the woman Tuesday after performing a welfare check around 5:45 p.m. at a residence in Germantown Township. The small lake was located behind the residence.
WausauPilot

Police: Prisoner dies during Hwy. 441 transport

A 43-year-old Appleton woman being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department died after she ‘exited’ a moving vehicle on a highway near Menasha, according to sheriff’s officials. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw a minivan traveling in the left lane of Hwy. 441...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy