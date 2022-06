It’s no secret that prices of goods are rising across the globe and here at home. From gasoline to deli meat, consumers are paying much more at the register than they were even just a year ago for the same products. Understandably, this is causing anxiety and anger, especially to households with single wage earners and those on fixed incomes. While scarcity and increased costs certainly can result in higher prices, there is evidence that big business is using these challenging economic conditions as an excuse to artificially raise prices to pad their profits at the expense of working Pennsylvanians.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO