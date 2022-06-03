ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He didn’t punch an Easton cop. But he did attack the cop, jury finds.

By Rudy Miller
 4 days ago
A cell phone video cleared Orialis Figueroa-Colon last year of a charge that he punched an Easton police officer. But a Northampton County jury determined that Figueroa-Colon assaulted that same police officer immediately prior to the punching incident. Figueroa-Colon, 38, of Easton, was convicted at trial Thursday of assaulting...

LawLifter
4d ago

About time the dirtbags responsibile for a negative impact on people's quality of life are held accountable. Kudos to the judge and jury.

