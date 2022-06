The bodies of a White couple are at the GBI crime lab for autopsies in what is believed to have been a murder/suicide discovered early Friday. Killed were Leslie Duncan, 51, and Lawrence Duncan, according to Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton. His office received the call from Bartow County authorities at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Gunshot wounds are the apparent cause of death but the final determination will come from the GBI autopsies.

WHITE, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO