Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || June 3, 2022

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Cheryl Lynn Hooper over the weekend for Possession of between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and a drug-related misdemeanor. Her bond is $75,000, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Blake Oliver Kizer. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Blake Oliver Kizer for Violation...
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence. Richard Ray Pence II was arrested back in September of 2020 after officers responded to a report of a death on scene at a home in Southmayd. When officers arrived, they found Pamela deceased. As...
DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested in Delta County after officers said they found meth and marijuana in his car. Deputies said they stopped 30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, for a speeding violation at State Highway 24 near County Road 2030 Saturday afternoon. Sheriffs said...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly starting a house fire that killed his half-brother with special needs. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, 32-year-old Robert Harrison Johnson IV was charged with murder. Officials initially were dispatched on May 18 to the home in the 11300 block of County […]
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Gregg County left one person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to officials, the crash occurred Highway 31, just northeast of Kilgore, and involved a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer and 1999 Toyota Solara. A preliminary investigation states […]
About 3:30 Tuesday morning, Christus St. Michael Hospital notified Texarkana, Texas Police that an unknown man had just dropped off a woman at the ER entrance and left. The woman had gunshot wounds to both her shoulder and hand. When Officer Brady Cooper got there, he talked to the woman in one of the treatment rooms and she told him that her boyfriend, Deryl Utsey Jr., shot her inside his apartment on N. Robison Road. She said that, after they got into an argument, Utsey allegedly jumped on top of her on the bed, grabbed a gun, and shot her.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was booked into the Smith County Jail in connection to a Memorial Day murder. According to Tyler Police, detectives identified 29-year-old Christopher Ryan Henry from Flint as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Austin Lee Deweerdt. Deweerdt was found shot in the 800 block of Pinedale Place […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman was killed in a crash following a high-speed chase with law enforcement west of Canton. The woman was traveling east on IH 20 near MP 536, and exited onto the service road near CR 4414 where she crashed into a tree in the grassy area and the car caught on fire, according to DPS.
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2020. One of four men charged in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Tyler man during a July 2020 attempted burglary has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Following slightly over two days of trial, jurors on...
A Madill man was arrested for multiple charges after an incident on June 5, 2022. At approximately 8:00 p.m., the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Durwood Road in reference to a disturbance involving Nicholas Butler. The reporting party alleged that Butler, a 34-year-old male...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was shot and killed on May 30 during an altercation with a man whom he did not have a cordial relationship with, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by KETK. Christopher Ryan Henry, 29 of Flint, was arrested and charged with murder on June 3. He remains in […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of driving at speeds of over 100 mph when his car collided with a truck causing the death of his passenger in October has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Jose Manuel Esparza, 24, was indicted on April 28 in connection with...
Two East Texas people were arrested in Smith County for allegedly allowing their teen daughter to partake in their supply of "meth." Short for methamphetamine, it seems we hear about another arrest, or another meth lab being discovered, almost every other week. In fact, I remember reading in the recent past in Texas Monthly about the prevalence of meth labs in the Piney Woods region. It started to become more prevalent in our East Texas area in the late '90s.
A federal court convicted a Hugo man who was a Choctaw Nation member of murdering his wife in May of 2020. Prosecutors say 73-year-old Jeffrey Lyn Pierce fatally stabbed Ronnie Ranea Fitzpatrick-Pierce. Pierce told investigators that he killed Ronnie in self-defense, claiming his wife pulled a gun on him during a fight. The court has not sentenced him.
Texarkana, Texas Detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020. TTPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw 32-year-old Calvin Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for Murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million Monday morning.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was arrested on Monday after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns in a bathtub. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, has been charged with injury to a child, a felony in the first degree. He is currently in jail on a $1 million bond. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Part of an East Texas hospital was evacuated on Tuesday after a worker reported finding a suspicious object. Authorities are still investigating a suspicious object found on the fifth floor of the NorthPark Medical Plaza building at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. A worker...
