Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || June 3, 2022

About 3:30 Tuesday morning, Christus St. Michael Hospital notified Texarkana, Texas Police that an unknown man had just dropped off a woman at the ER entrance and left. The woman had gunshot wounds to both her shoulder and hand. When Officer Brady Cooper got there, he talked to the woman in one of the treatment rooms and she told him that her boyfriend, Deryl Utsey Jr., shot her inside his apartment on N. Robison Road. She said that, after they got into an argument, Utsey allegedly jumped on top of her on the bed, grabbed a gun, and shot her.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO