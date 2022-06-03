For Sale: 15 ½ Glastron Ski Boat with 85hp Evinrude

Razor-thin victory margins. That was a theme among local elections in Clay County and in the City of Vermillion Tuesday. It was also a rough day for incumbents. Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise’s challenger, Jon Cole, received just enough votes as the final two precincts were counted in the Clay County auditor’s office Tuesday night to defeat the mayor. According to the unofficial tally, Cole received 1,060 votes, 25 more than Collier-Wise’s total of 1,035. The slim margin may trigger a recount.

