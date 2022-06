EUGENE, Ore. - A man was arrested with the help of K9 Cwyk after he broke into a home just after midnight Monday. According to Eugene Police, at 12:53 a.m. on June 6, a resident in the 900 block of Washington Street observed a man trying to break into a neighbor’s house, and then observed him getting inside the home’s sunroom and start to walk around.

