Hutchinson, KS

Model train show at fairgrounds this weekend

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Center of the Nation Model Railroad Expo is this weekend at the Pride of Kansas building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "One of the layouts we have...

Hutch Post

Reno County Museum with lots going on this summer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Katie Broker with the Reno County Museum said the Museum is getting ready to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Hutchinson by looking back at another big celebration. "We have published a book, it's for the 150th," Broker said. "It is a picture book of the powwow....
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Groundbreaking for new zoo expansion Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Splash River and Nature Play Expansion on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Zoo. The Zoo is building a Nature Play expansion as a no-cost, safe and welcome...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch citywide garage sale Saturday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson says more than three dozen homes have signed up to participate in the Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for this weekend. Though the bulk of the action will occur on Saturday, some homes will start on Friday. Deal hunters can view...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

The Canine Stars to perform stunt dog show in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Canine Stars will be performing a stunt dog show in Wichita from Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19. The show will take place on Exploration Place’s Festival Plaza, with gated entry. The stunt dog show will feature dock diving, freestyle frisbee disc dogs, agility, and high jumping by a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sunday Riverfest concerts moved earlier

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riverfest concerts scheduled for Sunday, June 5, have been moved to an earlier time. The new schedule for performances on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza is now as follows: 4:30 p.m. – Prodigals 6 p.m. – The Freedom Affair 7:30 p.m. – WAR The concerts are free with a […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Fist Full of Dollars Contest

You found it! This is the home of EAGLE Media's "Fist Full of Dollars" contest where you could win $1,500 just for listening to either Country 102.9 FM, My 93-1 FM or KWBW 1450 AM/98.5 FM every Monday through Friday. Any one of our local Hutchinson stations will announce our daily "Fist Full of Dollars Password" multiple times each weekday between 6am and 11:59PM. When you hear it, just be sure to register it here to get in our weekly drawing for $1,500! For the best chance to win, try to listen and get the passwords for all 5 days of the week (there's a different password each day). We'll randomly pick a winner on Mondays to win a "Fist Full of Dollars!" Get complete rules below. Good luck!
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Starlite Drive-in celebrating national drive-in movie day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-in is celebrating national drive-in movie day on Monday, June 6. They will be celebrating by offering $15 carloads. They will also be giving out souvenir cups to the first 50 cars. The souvenir cup will be good for $1 refills for the rest of the 2022 season. On […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

2022 Master Gardeners Summer Garden Tour is Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Garden Tour returns this Saturday. "Our last tour was in 2019," said Dee Bisbee, garden tour chair. "That seems like it was about 10 years ago, really, but we're back and we're excited. We have a great group of gardens that will be on the tour this year. Four country gardens and one city garden, along with our garden at the Hutchinson Community College."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Workers save man runover by train in Winfield

A portion of the Korean War Memorial in Wichita’s Veterans Memorial Park is off limits to the public after a driver crashed into it. City of Wichita gives update on boil water advisory. Updated: 7 hours ago. A boil water advisory was issued for Wichita water customers on Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Riverfest brings thousands to downtown, did it help businesses?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first weekend of Riverfest is in the books. This is the first time since 2019 that Wichita’s largest party is in full force. Tens of thousands flocked downtown to take in the sights and sounds around the Arkansas River. Although it was a record weekend, traffic stayed close to the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday update: The Arkansas River remains closed to all recreation. The City of Wichita says the flow rate has increased to 6,650 cubic feet per second. “Please continue to stay out of the river,” the City wrote on Twitter. “We’re shore it’s too ex-stream for regular...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Riley County fire destroys trailer home Tuesday morning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An unoccupied trailer home was a complete loss following a fire early Tuesday morning in Ogden. Firefighters used heavy equipment to pull the roof off the home to saturate the fire, according to Riley County. The Manhattan Fire Department and volunteers from stations 103, 104, 115 and 116 responded to the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Donut eating contest raises over $4000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salvation Army's 1st Annual Donut Eating Contest raised $4,053.35 to send kids to camp and support the international work of the Salvation Army. Most Donuts Eaten in 5 minutes: Jared Heinen, Peoples Bank and Trust. Most ”Dough” raised at the event: Darrell Adams, with...
Hutch Post

Monarchs vs Wichita Lobo's in Wichita tonight!

WICHITA, Kan.—The Hutchinson Monarchs open the 2022 season on the road tonight in Wichita vs the Wichita Lobo's at the West Urban Baseball Fields. This is a doubleheader beginning at 6pm. GameLink:. http://sunflowerleaguewtt.wttbaseball.pointstreak.com/scoreboard.html?leagueid=1889.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

