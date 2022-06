HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife is dead by suicide in Dallas after being spotted by police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. A manhunt was underway for Lorenzo White, 55, when his vehicle was spotted in Dallas by U.S. Marshals, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Dallas police officers began a traffic stop on White’s car, but he refused to get out of his car and placed a gun to his head.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO