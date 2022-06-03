ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

DWU announces faculty promotions for 2022-23 school year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan University announces the promotion of several members of the faculty. Promoted to Professor are Joel Allen, Religion and Philosophy; Kyle Herges, Digital...

Several Republican primary races and Mitchell School Board race to be decided Tuesday

Today is Election Day in South Dakota. Registered Republican voters will have several primary races to decide. Governor Kristi Noem faces a challenge from Representative Steve Haugaard. Senator John Thune has two primary challengers – Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry. U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson squares off against State Representative...
ELECTIONS
Mitchell City Council to consider amending animal ordinances; increasing smart meter penalty

The Mitchell City Council meets this evening at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes first reading on amending an ordinance regarding animals at large and first reading on amending an ordinance regarding vicious animals. The council will also consider action to approve an increase to the smart meter penalty. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public, is streamed online, and is televised locally. The agenda can be found here: https://www.cityofmitchell.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06062022-1083?html=true.
MITCHELL, SD
Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week. Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. According to the indictment, the trio kidnapped FBI Victim Specialist Curt Lauinger while he was engaged in his official duties in Red Shirt on May 6. The indictment offers no other details on the circumstances except to say a rifle was brandished during the incident. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell said through a spokeswoman that no more information on the case was available to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mitchell police looking for catalytic converter burglar

Mitchell police and Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help. Between 5-27-22 and 6-1-22 an unknown person(s) cut a catalytic converter from a truck parked in a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Kimball in Mitchell. If you have information in relation to this...
MITCHELL, SD

