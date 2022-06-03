ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEqKF_0fzNNuLJ00

June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has granted citizenship to prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov who fled Russia with his wife after denouncing the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.

Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information about what Moscow portrays as its "special military operation" in Ukraine. He and his wife fled Russia in March. read more

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian interior minister said the authorities in Kyiv had granted citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife Lydia.

Nevzorov confirmed he had received Ukrainian citizenship in a statement on Telegram messenger in which he said Russia's war was a crime and Ukraine its victim.

"I take the side of the victim. And I am damn grateful to those tormented, desperate, bloodied people of Ukraine who allowed me to take my place among them," he said.

Russia launched an investigation against Nevzorov, whose YouTube channel has over 1.8 million subscribers, after he reported that Russian forces had deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol. read more

Russia has denied the bombing accusing Ukraine of a "staged provocation."

The investigation was launched after Russia in March passed a law that envisages jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading "fake" news about Russia's military. read more

Last December, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law that simplified the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship for Russians who are persecuted for political reasons in their own country.

The president's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Millions of people have been displaced and thousands killed in what Kyiv and the West say is a war of aggression and what Moscow describes as a campaign to disarm its southern neighbour and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Moscow#Russian#Ukrainian
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Russia
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy