U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to travel to South Korea

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to 14, the State Department said on Friday.

U.S., South Korea, Japan envoys meet as North Korea appears to prepare nuclear test, article with image

World ·

June 3, 2022 · 9:02 AM UTC

Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Friday to prepare for "all contingencies" amid signs North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.