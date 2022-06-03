ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to travel to South Korea

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygvKE_0fzNNtSa00

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to 14, the State Department said on Friday.

U.S., South Korea, Japan envoys meet as North Korea appears to prepare nuclear test, article with image

World ·

June 3, 2022 · 9:02 AM UTC

Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Friday to prepare for "all contingencies" amid signs North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Sherman
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy