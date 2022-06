The Seneca Town Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of the Ontario County landfill. The Finger Lakes Times reports the board will hear from a non-profit group called Causewave Community Partners, which is considering entering into an agreement with the town to begin a conversation on the future of the landfill, operated by Casella Waste Systems. The landfill’s current operations permit expires in 2028. The town wants to know what residents think about whether the landfill should close in 2028. If the landfill closes, the county will likely have to find a place outside the county to dispose of its waste.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO