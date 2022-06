Travel Deal of the Day: Snag this highly regarded travel umbrella today with a hefty 39% discount and be prepared for whatever mother nature tosses at you on your next trip. Today’s travel deal of the day highlights a practical travel accessory: the travel umbrella. No matter what mother nature throws at you it’s important to be prepared. From brutal sun to a torrential downpour, having a travel-sized umbrella handy can be a game-changer and we’ve found a great one today. The Repel Travel Umbrella is a teflon-coated wind-resistant umbrella designed with the traveler in mind and it’s 39% off today. Heckuva good deal.

TRAVEL ・ 17 DAYS AGO