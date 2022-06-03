ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s longtime California home sells for nearly $10.7 million

By Matt Adams
 4 days ago

Betty’s White’s Los Angeles home is off the market after selling for nearly $10.7 million–about $100,000 over the asking price.

According to the Wall Street Journal , the five-bedroom Brentwood home sold for $10.678 million. It had been listed at $10.575 million.

Assistant posts video Betty White wanted to share on her 100th birthday: ‘Stick around’

The home was built in 1952; White and her husband, Allen Ludden, bought it in 1968. The Golden Girls star lived there until her death on Dec. 31, 2021 . She was 99 years old and just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The house, which features a pool, three-car garage and a guesthouse, went on the market in April and received multiple offers. The buyer hasn’t been named, although TMZ reported it wasn’t a celebrity.

White’s vacation home in Carmel, California, sold for more than $10.7 million in April. The asking price for the vacation home had been $7.95 million.

Betty White’s estate to hit auction block, including star’s wedding band, ‘Golden Girls’ memorabilia

White’s estate is set to go up for auction in September. The collection will feature items from her personal life and celebrated entertainment career.

