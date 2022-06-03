ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

MISSING PERSON: Search for Ithaca resident continues on Friday

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police in Ithaca are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. Brian Mederos, 22, who also goes by “Val” or “Valentine Garcia Domenic” was reported missing on Thursday, June...

whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police seek information about apartment fall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are seeking witnesses to an injury that occurred on the west end Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street just before 3 p.m., where a person had fallen from an upper floor of the apartment building. The person is in stable condition at a trauma center. Police say the the incident is not criminal in nature. No further information is being released at this time.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Threats, 2 more arrests at Tompkins County School

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – More violent threats at Lansing High School. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the school this morning for the second time this month to respond to a violent threat. Students witnessed the alleged discussion and creation of a “kill list” by two other students, a 15 and 16-year-old.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS Police help catch loose horse in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y (WETM) — State Troopers were able to retrieve a horse that had escaped from its owner and bring it back to its home in the Lansing/Dryden area. The escapade was posted on the New York State Police Facebook page on Saturday, June 4. The video, posted by Police, shows Trooper Corey Knighton […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Missing person in Ithaca found safe

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have issued an update to their missing person announcement on Friday, stating now that, thankfully, the 22-year-old subject has been found safe. Valentine Garcia Domenic had been missing since late at night on May 31, but police said “they have been located and are safe at this time” in an announcement Sunday morning.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Men Stabbed in Dispute at Endicott Residence

Endicott police say two village residents were stabbed during an altercation at an apartment house. Investigators say the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The dispute apparently occurred in the driveway of a building at 107 Cleveland Avenue. Detectives say a 22-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his...
ENDICOTT, NY
ithaca.com

'Kill list' leads to arrest of two more Lansing High School students

LANSING, NY -- Tompkins County sheriff's deputies were once again dispatched to the Lansing High School for an alleged threat against the school. This was the second threat this month. On June 7 shortly before 10 a.m. deputies were called to the school after several students heard and saw two...
LANSING, NY
WIBX 950

Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia

An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Bike-Riding Bandit Suspect Arrested

An Endicott man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a village business in which the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Authorities on Tuesday afternoon announced the 18-year-old man was arrested for the heist at Nanticoke Market at 112 South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott's Union District.
ENDICOTT, NY
News Channel 34

Remains of body found in creek have been identified

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have identified the remains of a woman’s body discovered in a creek behind a home at the City of Binghamton and Town of Binghamton Line last week. At about 7:50 AM last Thursday, the Binghamton Police responded to the area of 36 Bayless Ave, for a report of a deceased […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Hits Trooper Vehicle on I81

Yesterday (June 5) on I81 in the town of Cicero a New York State Trooper was out of their vehicle removing debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane of the highway. While removing debris a 2007 Chevy Equinox, driven by 37 year old Jonathan D. Bumpus of Cortland...
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: May 30 to June 5

During the week of Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5, the Owego Police Department had 123 service calls, 9 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 19 traffic tickets. A 15-year-old Owego juvenile was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree following an investigation into a disturbance. Roman...
OWEGO, NY
