Rubino’s closes in Herndon, makes way for Taco Bamba

theburn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first ever Rubino’s Pizzeria location closed this week in Herndon. In its place is supposed to be built the latest addition to the Taco Bamba Taqueria chain — and the closest Taco Bamba location to...

www.theburn.com

theburn.com

Tanuki Japanese Restaurant closes in Ashburn

A sushi restaurant in Ashburn has closed its doors for good. After five years in business, Tanuki Japanese Restaurant is no more. “Thank you so much and appreciate … your support … all these years,” read a message on the restaurant’s social media. Their last day was Sunday.
ASHBURN, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Staying in Tysons? These Are the Two New Lux Hotels You Should Choose From

The Archer Hotel and the Watermark Hotel are both sleek, stylish hotels that opened in McLean last fall with plenty of trendy amenities. They are located opposite each other on Dolley Madison Blvd. and are both walkable from the McLean Silver Line Metro Station – literally steps from each hotel, making sightseeing in DC easy.
TYSONS, VA
arlnow.com

Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

Luxury of a Different Kind is Coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
theburn.com

Momo Roadhouse & Grill opens next week in Loudoun

A new restaurant focusing on the cuisine of Nepal is planning to open next week in Loudoun County. The Roadhouse Momo & Grill will start a soft opening on Wednesday, June 15. As The Burn has been reporting, Roadhouse has taken over a vacant space in the Ashburn Village Shopping Center. The spot used to be home to the Urban BBQ Company restaurant.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Enjoy the ‘High Life’ At These Rooftop Bars

The breeze. The view. The cocktails. Nothing quite beats a rooftop bar on a warm day, and Arlington has no shortage of spots to check out. Here are some of the area’s best:. Snag a view of the Courthouse skyline at this nearly 12-year-old haunt that doles out frosé, key lime crushes, Topo Chico hard seltzer and a dozen beers on draft. While you’re sipping, consider nibbling on an onion blossom, served with chipotle mayo, or carnitas tacos with shredded pork. // 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)
ffxnow.com

Vienna’s Fourth of July celebration won’t be on July 4

The Town of Vienna’s Independence Day celebration will arrive a little early this year. A staff shortage at the company that provides fireworks for the annual Fourth of July festivities led Vienna to reschedule the event for July 1 to avoid having to cancel it altogether, the town announced late Friday (June 3).
PWLiving

Ribbon Cutting ﻿Ceremony for Harbor Drive Wellness Park

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. On Saturday, Prince William County officials and community members joined Kaiser Permanente leaders to celebrate the opening of the long-awaited Harbor Drive Wellness Park, located off Minnieville Road in Lake Ridge. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, it is the first dedicated wellness park in the county’s Occoquan District and provides residents with universal fitness equipment accessible to people of all ages and physical abilities.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

6303 Walden Woods Ct

Stunning, naturally well-lit 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this stunning 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean. Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable school districts. Open concept living/dining area with beautiful Hardwood floors, large windows, recessed lighting, with ceiling fans throughout. The main level features a luxury family room with a stone fireplace, a large office with french doors, and a formal living room. Large deck overlooking the beautiful backyard patio and pond – Perfect place to relax and entertain. Enjoy cooking your meals in this huge gourmet kitchen equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage. Top-level features 4 large bedrooms, a master suite with high vaulted ceilings, an enormous walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. Fully finished basement with entertainment room, kitchen, and a bonus room. Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy cherry blossom right at home! Large driveway with a two-car garage. Seconds away from Linway Park w/soccer, baseball, and tennis. Steps to Starbucks, Safeway, and plenty more shopping and dining options. Easy access to 495, 123, 66, GW Pkwy. Minutes to DC. Pets welcome. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
MCLEAN, VA
wvtf.org

In 'Make it A Double' Virginia author does deep dive on whiskey

Reservoir Distillery in Richmond makes award-winning whiskeys. And part of the small team behind the bar is Shelley Sackier, whose newest book details her decades-long love affair with the brown spirit. Shelley Sackier first remembers tasting whiskey during a trip to Scotland in her early 20’s. And she says that...
RICHMOND, VA
ffxnow.com

One injured in Herndon shooting on Sunday

Local police are investigating a shooting that happened in Herndon over the weekend. One individual was shot in the 1000 block of Elden Street early yesterday (Sunday) morning, according to the Herndon Police Department. The individual was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Reston Hospital. “It appears to be an isolated...
HERNDON, VA
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

McLean respite facility lauded by governor, first lady

After seeing their daughter Jill undergo frequent grand-mal seizures and feeling the impact of her condition on their family, Lon and Brenda Solomon in 2010 founded Jill’s House to provide short-term, overnight respite care for children with intellectual disabilities and their families. “It is remarkable what a little bit...
MCLEAN, VA
rockvillenights.com

Living on $3.7 million a year in Rockville, Maryland

Can you live on $3.7 million a year in Rockville? Brian Jung is doing it now. The successful YouTuber has a channel dedicated to videos on personal finance and cryptocurrency. His family came here from South Korea in the 1990s, one of many who have settled in a Rockville where the Asian community is now one of the economic engines of the city. CNBC took notice of Jung's acccomplishments, including his financial stake in Rockville Town Square's Gyuzo Japanese BBQ restaurant, in a new episode of its Make It: Millenial Money series.

