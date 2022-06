Fifth graders from the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda celebrated World Bicycle Day June 3 by going out for a spin. World Bicycle Day was initiated by North Bethesda resident Leszek Sibilski, who said he has been cycling “since I was basically born.” He cycled in the 1980 Olympics for his native Poland and was ranked sixth in the world and second in Europe around that time and was a member of the Polish national cycling team for 10 years.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO